Actor Patrick Warburton to Appear at Las Vegas Ballpark for Meet and Greet Through LuvSeats

Warburton is the newÂ partner &Â spokesperson for LuvSeats and is featured in several TV commercials and marketing campaigns for the company.

Sep. 18, 2022 Â 
LuvSeatsÂ® Marketplace, the next wave of event ticketing, will host the Celebrity Fangasmâ„¢ on Tuesday September 20th at 5:30 PM at the Las Vegas Ballpark featuring a unique meet and greet experience with Actor Patrick Warburton.

Warburton is the new partner & spokesperson for LuvSeats and is featured in several TV commercials and marketing campaigns for the company.

Warburton claims he loves the idea of LuvSeats because it gives fans who leave early the opportunity to post their seat for sale to other members already in attendance who want to move closer to the action. "It's also great if you get stuck next to an obnoxious fan at a sporting event" laughs Warburton.

Founded by father and son team Les and Darcy Silver, LuvSeats set out to build the tertiary ticketing marketplace, where instant upgrades can be sold to fans already in seats at the events. LuvSeats expands its offering to provide initial tickets for sale to attend sports, concerts, and shows across the US, as well as hotels, at lower prices to their incumbents.

About LuvSeats

LuvSeats was Co-Founded in 2019 by Darcy Silver & Les Silver. Darcy's personal mission is to create unforgettable fan experiences at live events by innovating multi-functional consumer-centric solutions that bring fans closer together, closer to the action, and closer to the Stars and their Brands - nurturing the seeds of loyalty for future generations. Recently actor Patrick Warburton has become a partner and spokesperson for LuvSeats.

For more information about the Celebrity Fangasm and an opportunity to meet Patrick Warburton, visit LuvSeats.com, call 866.LUV.SEAT or email LuvSeats@LuvSeats.com.


