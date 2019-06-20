ATOMIC SALOON SHOW Takes Vegas Back to the Wild West

Knee-high in Atomic Saloon renovations, Madam Boozy Skunkton is learning the hard way that if you open a saloon in the desert, you've got to expect all sorts of lowlife cactus-kickers wandering in looking for free booze, loose change, or even a free slice of pie. In putting together the cast for ATOMIC SALOON SHOW, which opens at The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort in September, Skunkton has just engaged one such blow-in, an Italian acrobat who would definitely be on the hard side of al dente in any spaghetti western.

Known 'round these parts as the Abdominal Outlaw, the Italian stallion who forgoes a six-shooter for a six-pack is infamous around the world for hold-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, and for stealing hearts wherever he goes. While robbing stagecoaches (read: busking on Fremont Street) may be his current line of work, in a previous life the Abdominal Outlaw performed jaw-dropping acrobatics in circuses across Europe, as master of the aerial pole, and was a 2018 finalist on Spain's Got Talent (yes, even they've got one). And as a swimwear and underwear model with more than 300,000 Instagram followers (@acrodave), the Abdominal Outlaw is bound to be a sensation with Atomic Saloon patrons who like to look at dudes in their underwear.

With an international cast of comic actors, variety acts, and acrobats, ATOMIC SALOON SHOW will take audiences back to the Wild West as it never was. Ensuring she can oversee the day-to-day wrangling of her band of misfits, Boozy Skunkton has enlisted the assistance of Spiegelworld and Britain's leading comedy director Cal McCrystal to create the new show that's envisioned as "Blazing Saddles" meets "America's Got Talent" meets "A Night at the Roxbury"... did anyone even see that movie?

Tickets starting at $68 are on sale now at Spiegelworld.com.





