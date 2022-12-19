ALAIN NU, THE MAN WHO KNOWS Returns To Vegas with Residency at Notoriety in January

Alain Nu, The Man Who Knows will return to The City of Entertainment starting Jan. 19, 2023, with his one-man residency show, Thursday-Saturday, at 7:00 p.m., in the Renkus Heinz Theater at Notoriety, the live performance complex located in downtown Las Vegas at the world famous Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Alain Nu has entertained audiences worldwide with his uncanny feats that blur the line between science and the paranormal. This international man of mystery uses his untold powers to seemingly foretell our actions, reveal unspoken thoughts and create unexplainable phenomena.

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel website, awarded Alain Nu a 2022 Travelers' Choice Award, which celebrates the top 10% of attractions worldwide that have received outstanding reviews on Tripadvisor and consistently delivered positive experiences to audiences around the globe.

How does he do it? "For those who believe, no explanation is necessary," says Nu. "For those who do not believe, no explanation is possible."

Alain Nu's television credits include NBCUniversal's "Judge Jerry," VICE TV's "The VICE Guide to Vegas" and his TLC mini-series "The Mysterious World of Alain Nu." He has authored two books, "State of Mind: The Man Who Knows Reveals The Secrets of Mind Over Matter" and "Picture Your ESP!: Reveal Your Hidden Powers with The Nu ESP Test."

Nu first performed in The City of Entertainment in 2000 as a headliner for four years at Caesars Palace's Magical Empire. Nu also has performed here in the Debbie Reynolds Theater at the Clarion Hotel, The Attic at OYO Hotel & Casino and a nine month engagement at Alexis Park Resort.

For several decades, Alain Nu has been a prominent entertainment personality in Washington DC with performances at presidential inaugural balls, The National Theatre, The Smithsonian Institution, The Watergate Hotel and the International Spy Museum, which hosted his one-man show "The ESP in Espionage."

Tickets for Alain Nu's residency engagement at Notoriety range from $29 to $49 and are available online at www.NotorietyLive.com and also from major ticket brokers. Parking is available in the Neonopolis parking garage on 4th Street at Fremont.

For more information on Alain Nu, visit www.TheManWhoKnows.TV.