AEG Presents Announces One-Night-Only Performance By Midland At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, March 5

Award-winning country music group Midland is bringing "The Last Resort" Tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Saturday, March 5, 2022 for a one-night-only performance.

The band will bring their Signature Sound to The Theater and play their chart-topping hits including GRAMMY Award-nominated song, "Drinkin' Problem" and current single "Sunrise Tells The Story." Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. PST. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.midlandofficial.com/tour.

Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, Midland's songs are rooted in tradition in both sound and style. The announcement of "The Last Resort" Tour follows the critical acclaim received by Midland's debut and sophomore albums and multiple accolades, including being named "New Vocal Group of the Year" at the 2018 ACM Awards and being nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards.

In addition to touring, the Texas natives host a podcast, "Set it Straight: Myths and Legends," uncovering the truth behind infamous stories of country music history with notable guests including Sheryl Crow, Matthew McConaughey, Garth Brooks and Wynona Judd.

