A1A, the Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show, Will Be Performed at M Resort Spa Casino in July

A1A - The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show is coming to M Resort Spa Casino this summer for a live performance inside the Pavilion on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Originally born in 1991, the band won a Jimmy Buffett Sound Alike Contest for Margaritaville Records in 1992, and that is when the ball started rolling. In 1995, Jeff Pike performed with Jimmy Buffett at Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia. The show was recorded and released as "Jimmy Buffett's Barometer Soup Radio Special." A show, which along with Jeff's performance, still receives regular rotation on Jimmy Buffett's "Radio Margaritaville" on SiriusXM Radio. Tickets for A1A, Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show at M Resort, starting at $20 will go on sale for the general public on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.





The band has played to countless high-profile clients around the nation and continues to draw large crowds to their public performances. Members from Jimmy Buffett's band, Greg "Fingers" Taylor, Mac McAnally, Michael Utley, Robert Greenidge, Peter Mayer, Amy Lee, Nadirah Shakoor, and Tina Gullickson, have all performed with A1A over the years. In 2009 Nadirah Shakoor chose A1A to be her back up band to help promote her Mailboat Records Release, 'Nod To The Story Teller.'





A1A was a part of Jimmy Buffett's MTV Video, 'Fruitcakes.' In 2012, Jimmy Buffett was instrumental in landing A1A in the Lions Gate Major Motion Picture Release, 'What to Expect When You're Expecting.' The band recorded Jimmy's classic, 'Why Don't We Get Drunk,' which was included in the movie and on the soundtrack released by Capitol Records. A1A was honored to be requested to perform with Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally as their band in private performance at The Masters Open in Augusta, Georgia. A1A closed out The Labor Day End of Summer Beach Bash that same year at The Washington State Fair with Tim McGraw, Kid Rock, and Uncle Kracker.





A1A performs with anywhere between a seven to ten piece band, complete with audio and light production, bringing to life a colorful and energetic family friendly Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show. For added ambiance and realism, the A1A Beachwrecked Pirates boost up the enthusiasm and energy for the crowd. The energy, musicianship, originality, and excitement that have always surrounded an A1A performance is an experience and the driving force that helps the band remain the first and foremost Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show in history.





M Resort Pavilion doors will open at 7 p.m. on July 30 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's upcoming entertainment lineup, special events and promotions and to purchase tickets for A1A, Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show, starting at $20, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit ticketmaster.com.