2021 Nightclub & Bar Show Launches New Live Employment Zone In Las Vegas

Recognized as the nation's most influential gathering of bar and restaurant owners and operators, the 2021 Nightclub & Bar Show invites hospitality professionals to take advantage of the newly created Employment Zone, hosted live on the expo floor June 29 - 30, 2021.

Over the past 12 months the hospitality industry employment rate has hit some major lows, but with vaccinations steadily increasing, and bars and restaurants quickly re-opening, owners and operators are stating one of the toughest challenges they currently face is restaffing. The new Employment Zone is free to access and encourages hospitality professionals to discuss open positions within bars and restaurants in the local area, plus gain instant and free advice on important career skills including resume writing, interview techniques and effective networking, as well as gaining critical insight into the needs of current employers.

"We are very excited to be hosting a live Nightclub & Bar Show this year," said Tim McLucas, Vice President, Hospitality Group of Questex. "It's been an unprecedented year of challenges, and we are committed to supporting the industry recovery. This new initiative is our way of giving back to the community, by connecting available jobs with the people who need them. We're bringing leaders, innovators, and industry professionals together to find new opportunities and get back to work."

To ensure the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, speakers, and staff, the 2021 Nightclub & Bar Show will implement robust cleaning procedures and follow new standards for crowd density and social distancing set forth by state and local mandates. The expo floor will undergo frequent cleaning and sanitization with an emphasis on high touch points, and hand sanitizer stations and disposable facemasks will be available in clearly marked areas. For additional information regarding Nightclub & Bar Show's health and safety protocol, visit www.ncbshow.com/besafe.

To sign-up for free access to the Employment Zone click here. To learn more about registration or other programs and activation at the 2021 Nightclub & Bar Show June 28 - 30, 2021, visit www.ncbshow.com. Additional details about the Employment Zone, Expo Floor, Educational Workshops, Speakers, Nightlife Activations and more will be announced in the coming weeks. Nightclub & Bar Show is a trade event and not open to the general public.