2021 Miss Nevada Competition Comes To The Orleans Showroom July 1-2

The 2021 Miss Nevada Competition - the state's official preliminary to Miss America - is coming to The Orleans Showroom at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2.

Celebrating its 72nd anniversary, the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization is one of the largest providers of scholarship funds to young women in the state, awarding over $1 million since its inception. The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization's mission is to empower young women to dream big, achieve their goals and inspire change around them. Through their involvement, they build character, develop leadership skills, social awareness and confidence in their own potential.

Alongside the Miss Nevada competition will be Miss Nevada's Outstanding Teen competition, which has become one of the top scholarship providers for teen girls in the U.S. Both programs support women in their pursuit of academic excellence while stressing individuality, personal development, communication skills, health and wellness.

An important and impactful element for the participants is their community-based initiative. The social impact initiative is an issue of special interest to the candidate and one she advocates during her year of service. Often driven by a personal connection, this year's social impact initiatives range from mental health awareness to water and waste reduction to education.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on each day. Tickets for Thursday, July 1 start at $50 plus tax and fees, and tickets for Friday, July 2 start at $75 plus tax and fees. Two-day ticket packages are also available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased online at www.orleanscasino.com or www.missnevada.org.