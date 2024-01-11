Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Kansas City Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jackson Tomlin - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Darrington Clarke - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Drama Time/Spinning Tree Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Megan Sebastian and Sharon Sheldon - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Geogianna Londre - DREAMGIRLS - The New Theatre

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)
PLAZA LIGHTING 2022 - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Essy Siegel - ZOMBIE PROM - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Jerry Jay - DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Beth Domain and Marni Erwin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Katie GilchristSTEEL MAGNOLIAS - Padgett Productions

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Productions

Best Ensemble (Professional)
DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Zach DulnyFOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Kristen Paige - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Cheryl Parisi - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Daniel DossDREAMGIRLS - New Theatre

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE COLOR PURPLE - Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)
DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Sade Shine - THE COLOR PURPLE - Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Shon Ruffin - DREAMGIRLS - New Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Jamie Bowers - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Jen MaysSTEEL MAGNOLIAS - Padgett Productions

Best Play (Non-Professional)
A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The White Theatre

Best Play (Professional)
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Padgett Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Chuck Rogers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Clayton Dombach - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Scott Murdock - MAMMA MIA - Maples Rep Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Sam Williamson - FOOTLOOSE - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Darrington ClarkDREAMGIRLS - New Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Clayton Avery - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springfield Little Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Will PoostDRIVING MISS DAISY - Maples Rep Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Stage Right Performing Arts

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! - Maples Rep Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Stage Right Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Starlight Theatre



