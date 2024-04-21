Kansas City Chamber Orchestra to Host Finale Concert Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the orchestra on Thursday evening May 2 for a concert featuring a program filled with propulsive music of the Baroque era. Part of its Baroque by Candlelight series, this KCCO concert includes Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 unusually featuring the lower strings with violas soloists, cellos, bass, and harpsichord.

“Spring into Musical Adventure” has the KCCO returning to one of its favorite venues to perform - the grand space at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, 415 W. 13th St. in Kansas City, Missouri. A pre-concert talk will take place at 6:30 p.m. warming up the audience for the delightful musical performance to follow at 7:30 p.m. During the concert, KCCO will announce its 2024-2025 season.

The May 2 concert will be under the direction of KCCO Founder Maestro Bruce Sorrell. With inspiration from folk music, the musical program will open with An Irish Melody by Frank Bridge, set to the famous tune Oh Danny Boy. Next up will be the Sinfonietta No. 2, “Generations” by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.

For the Brandenburg Concerto, KCCO members Sean Brumble and Duke Lee are the featured viola soloists. The final two pieces of the finale concert are Concerto Grosso in D Minor, H. 143 "La Folia" by Francesco Geminiani and Nordic Suite, arr. Sørensen / Danish String Quartet that provides a touch of folk music from Scandinavia.

Tickets are now available online at the button below or by calling (816) 960-1324. Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season will be available at special discount pricing for those who attend the May concert.

Concluding its 37th season, the KCCO, under the direction of Music Director/Conductor Sorrell is an all-professional orchestra featuring four to six concerts each season as well as several special events. KCCO uses 10 to 33 musicians at its concerts depending on the music being performed. This orchestra provides local professional musicians with additional performing opportunities. KCCO members play in other musical groups including the Kansas City Symphony and serve on the music faculties at the University of Kansas and the Conservatory at the University of Missouri Kansas City.

KCCO is often a collaborative partner with other performing arts organizations including the International Center for Music, Park University, Friends of Chamber Music, Paul Mesner Puppets, the Kansas City Chorale, Musica Vocale, and Owen/Cox Dance. The orchestra has a vibrant Classical Adventures Education Program having provided free 50-minute concerts for students and schools that might not otherwise have access to professional live classical music.