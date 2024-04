Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” is a moving and powerful concert performed in more than 50 countries.

Reminisce as you enjoy all the hits – “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence” and many more. This show is not to be missed!