Kansas City Friends Of Alvin Ailey Celebrates Ailey II's 50th Anniversary With A Series Of Events And Performances 

Ailey II is hot off their successful New York City season with performances in Kansas City schools and at the Folly Theater. This residency will feature new works and Alvin Ailey's master works Blues Suite and Revelations!

“We are excited to bring Ailey IIto Kansas City and celebrate their 50th anniversary with community,school and public performances atthe Folly Theater and area schools.” Tyrone Aiken, ChiefArtisticOfficer KCFAA

Ailey II will present two performances on Friday, April 19, 7:30 PM and Saturday, April 20, 1:00 PM at The Folly Theater 300 W 12th St., Kansas City, MO 64105

Alvin Ailey believed in the power of dance to shape and transform lives. The concert stage was a place where Black people were underrepresented, and he created the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in 1958 and Ailey II in 1974 to give opportunity to dancers and choreographers of color and thus creating a greater tapestry of American dance. He believed “Dance came from the people and should be delivered back to the people.” Ailey II ‘s performances are part of Mr. Ailey's commitmentto Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey as the officialsecond home for the companies to see the best emerging talent in concert dance. Audiences will experience world class dance,seeing classics like Revelations and experience the importance of the African American modern dance.