“Weird Al” Yankovic Second ILL-ADVISED Tour Stops in Kansas City

Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," "Weird Al" Yankovic will be pressing his luck again, this time with "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour." The 140-show tour comes to the Kauffman Center Sept. 2, 2022.

Tickets for "Weird Al" range from $49 to $99 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org.

"Weird Al" Yankovic, who grew up as a shy, accordion-playing teenager, got his start by sending homemade tapes to the "Dr. Demento Radio Show." He's since gone on to become a pop culture icon and the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. Some of his classic song parodies include "Eat it," "Like a Surgeon," "Smells Like Nirvana," "Amish Paradise," "White & Nerdy" and "World Crimes."

In the spring of 2018, Al played to sold-out crowds throughout North America with his "Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," where he and his band played a different set list every night, comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) material, and without any of his signature high-octane production (no costumes, props or giant video screens).

Once again drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio albums, "Weird Al" promises no two shows will be the same. As before, the show will feature Yankovic's non-parody material - the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that will resonate with his adoring long-time fans.

In his Kauffman Center debut, he'll go bare-bones - no costumes, no props, no video screens ... just Al and his band of almost four decades hanging out on stage, playing music.

Reflecting on his decision to bring back the stripped-down concerts, Al said, "I've loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the 'Vanity' tour is the most fun I've ever had on stage ... so I've been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!"

Opening the show each night will be returning fan favorite and Al's long-time friend (and "UHF" cast member), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

Patrons, including children under 12, must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the performance. COVID tests must be administered by an official testing center (pharmacy, healthcare provider, clinic/laboratory, etc.). Over-the-counter, self-administered tests will not be accepted. For the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety measures, check our event updates and health pages.