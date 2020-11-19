Tune In Friday For An Agatha Christie Murder Mystery On Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre

This week on Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre, a man is found dead, alone and barricaded in his room, in the first American adventure of Agatha Christie's famous detective, Hercule Poirot. Tune in for Agatha Christie's "The Case of the Careless Victim," and follow along with the twists and turns of a classic Agatha Christie murder mystery on Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre!

Featuring the talents of Jerry Mañan, Robert Gibby Brand (as Poirot), Weiyi Zhang, Kathleen Warfel, Carolyn Russell, Carla Noack, John Rensenhouse (Host), Shon Ruffin, and Greg Butell under the direction of Darren Sextro.

Tune in to KKFI 90.1 FM (or stream online) on Fridays at noon to hear this and all other new episodes of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre. You can also catch up and listen to all episodes (including the first, three-episode run of "Kansas City: 1924") online after broadcast on our podcast page, website, or KKFI Program page. Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre on KKFI .

Shows View More Kansas City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You