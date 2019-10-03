The Barn Players Present VICTOR / VICTORIA

The Barn Players present the Kansas City Community Theater premiere of VICTOR / VICTORIA, November 14th through 24th, 2019 at the Arts Asylum, 9th & Harrison, Kansas City, MO 64106. Come enjoy this witty, tuneful comic romp that amusingly examines questions of gender, identity and love. Based on the memorable 1982 film of the same name, VICTOR / VICTORIA was written by the multi-award winning team of Blake Edwards (Breakfast at Tiffany's), Henry Mancini (The Pink Panther), Leslie Bricusse (Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory), and Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde). Of note? If you are named Victor or Victoria, you can claim one free ticket (with valid i.d.) on opening night, 11/14!

What's it about? Stranded in early 1930's Paris without a dime to her name, English soprano Victoria Grant undertakes an unusual path taking her from rags to riches. She will masquerade as a man, a renowned singing female impersonator, "Count Victor Grazinski." Comic complications and confusions ensue when an attractive Chicago mobster enters the scenario and is determined to discover Count Victor's secret.

The cast of Barn Players production of VICTOR / VICTORIA includes: Erica Baruth as Victoria Grant / Victor; Dudley Hogue as her gay accomplice Toddy; Brian Larios as her confused paramour King Marchan; Brenna Castor as the ditzy Norma Cassidy; Christoph Cording as King's henchman Squash Bernstein; Brenna McConaughey as club owner Henriette Labisse; and Korey Childs as impresario Andre Cassell. Citizens of Paris are being played by: Jeannette Bonjour, Tony Francisco, Andrea Hobley, Megan McCranie, Ashley McGuire, Michelle McIntire, Jessica Michael, Matt Runnels, Gabriel Van Dyne, Miles Wirth. The show is being Directed by Kipp Simmons; with Musical Direction is by maestro Kevin Bogan; choreography is by Valerie Martin; Stage Management is by MacKenzie Sammons; Scenic Construction is by Bill Wright; Costume Design is by Sarah Jeter; Lighting Design is by Rachael Carney; Props Design is by Zoie Perahoritis; and Sound Design is by Sean Leistico.

WHAT: VICTOR / VICTORIA, a Barn Players Presentation. WHEN: Thursday, November 14th through Sunday, November 24th, 2019. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. WHERE: Kansas City's Community Theater: The Barn Players at the Arts Asylum, 1000 East 9th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. TICKETS: Adult tickets are $20; Senior (Age 65+) tickets are $18.00; Group tickets of 10 or more are $15 each; Students (with ID) tickets are $15. You may reserve tickets via phone at: 913.432.9100, or you may purchase tickets online at: https://barnvictor.brownpapertickets.com as well as the Barn Players's / Arts Asylum box office. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

The Barn Players is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that welcomes and values all forms of diversity as they strive to better represent the performing arts community in Kansas City. Non-traditional and color conscious casting are encouraged.





