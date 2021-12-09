The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Announces Casting For CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is bringing back its beloved holiday favorite, A Christmas Carol, December 15. The show runs through December 23.

Charles Dickens' timeless Yuletide classic tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a cruel miser with a deep dislike of Christmas, until four spirited ghosts visit him on Christmas Eve and show him the life he has been missing. Fun for the whole family, A Christmas Carol, demonstrates the true meaning of the holiday and is sure to get hearts bursting with the Christmas spirit.

A Christmas Carol is adapted and directed by Lyceum Producing Artistic Director, Quin Gresham. This is Mr. Gresham's 17th year in Arrow Rock. In previous seasons, he has directed more than 25 Lyceum productions, including Rogers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Stand By Your Man: The Tammy Wynette Story, Around the World in 80 Days, Cotton Patch Gospel, The Wizard of Oz and more. Kristen Nordstrom is the show's Choreographer. Previous Lyceum credits include Hairspray, West Side Story, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, You're a Good Man Charlie Brown and Oliver.

Born just a few turns down the road at Boone County Hospital, Arrow Rock is like coming home for our Scrooge, Don Richard. Previous Lyceum credits over the past three decades include Les Miserables, Spider's Web, Oliver, Edwin Drood and 1776. Broadway credits: Jane Eyre, Urinetown, Sideshow (revival). Tour: Wicked and Sunset Boulevard.

Returning to the role of Jacob Marley and Old Joe is Robert Elliott. A veteran of 53 years in regional theater, Lyceum audiences will remember Mr. Elliott as Matt in Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and Capt. Queeg in The Caine Mutiny Court Martial. Laura Paulsell joined the cast of A Christmas Carol during its inaugural Lyceum Theatre production in 2014 and has appeared in every production since playing the Ghost of Christmas Past. Other Lyceum credits include, Diana in Lend Me a Tenor and Cassie in Rumors, as well as joining the pit orchestra on violin for 7 of the summer musicals.Yvette Monique Clark makes her A Christmas Carol debut as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Previously at the Lyceum she has appeared as Ursula in The Little Mermaid, Motormouth Maybellle in HAIRSPRAY, Calpurnia in To Kill A Mockingbird, and the Apollo Singer in The Buddy Holly Story.

Daniel Harray joins the cast of A Christmas Carol as Bob Cratchit. Lyceum credits include: Murder on the Orient Express, The 39 Steps. Playing the dual roles of Young Scrooge and Nephew Fred, Michael Dewar returns to A Christmas Carol, having appeared in the Lyceum tradition from 2015-2017. Lyceum credits include: Seussical, Mary Poppins, and Crazy For You.

April Woodall reprises her roles as Scrooge's housekeeper, Mrs. Dilber, and Mrs. Fezziwig. Lyceum credits include Souvenir, Into the Woods, Little Women, Tom Sawyer, Big, The Sound of Music, Arsenic and Old Lace, and Damn Yankees. Christine Wanda plays Scrooge's one-time finance, Belle. She was previously seen earlier this summer at the Lyceum as Aquata in The Little Mermaid, Zelda in Singin' in the Rain, and Tina in Sister Act. Alan Knoll joins the cast as Mr. Fezziwig and a number of other roles. Previous Lyceum credits include: Roscoe in Singin' in the Rain, Grimsby in The Little Mermaid, Sebastian in Cinderella, Pop Carnes in Oklahoma!, Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, Renfield in Dracula, Elwood P. Dowd in Harvey, Mr Van Daan in The Diary of Anne Frank, Paul in You Can't Take It With You and Victor Velasco in Barefoot in the Park. Bailey Jordan Reeves, returns to play Fred's Wife, Anne. Her many other Lyceum credits include: Murder on the Orient Express, Hound of The Baskervilles, Beauty and the Beast, Oklahoma and A Christmas Carol. Manon Halliburton returns for her fifth year as Mrs. Cratchit. She was seen earlier this season as Greta in Murder on the Orient Express.

The cast also includes Paula Danner, Brianna Lopez, Gabriel Florentino, Bradley Fertitta, Michael Brennan, Ken Martinez, Paula Bear, Mitchell Martinez-Kurtti, Daniel Ryan, Rosalyn Spear, Gabe Palmer, Emily Ryan, Timothy Morton, Cooper Rainwater

Scenic Design is by Ryan J. Zirngibl who serves as the Lyceum's Resident Scenic Designer and Technical Director. Lyceum audiences have seen many of Mr. Zirngibl's designs over the last eleven years including Million Dollar Quartet, The King and I, Fiddler on the Roof, Boeing, Boeing, Fully Committed and many more. Costumes will be designed by Lyceum Resident Costume Designer, Garth Dunbar. Over the past 20 years Mr. Dunbar has designed many Lyceum productions including Cinderella, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, Mamma Mia and many more. Sound Design is by Jon Robertson whose Lyceum designs have included All Shook Up, The 39 Steps and more. Recreating the original design of longtime Resident Lighting Designer Randy B. Winder is Associate Lighting Designer Josh Hiser. Production Stage Manager Is Tony Dearing, now in his 27th season at the Lyceum. Makayla Rodgers is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Single tickets for A Christmas Carol are priced at $40.00 for adults. Senior, student and children's discounts are available. Special Group Rates are available as well. Performances are December 15 - December 23, 2021. Evening performances are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2pm. For tickets: www.lyceumtheatre.org or (660) 837-3311 x1.