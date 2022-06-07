Tesseract Theatre Returns in July With 2022 New Play Series

The Tesseract Theatre Company is moving to the Marcelle Theatre with two new plays by local playwrightss. The St. Louis premieres of The Length of a Pop Song by Taylor Gruenloh and All That Remains by JM Chambers will open in July.

The Length of a Pop Song, directed by Karen Pierce and featuring the cast of Rhiannon Creighton, Donna Parrone, and Kelvin Urday, will run July 8 - 17.

All That Remains, directed by Brittanie Gunn and featuring the cast of Luis Aguilar, Melody Quinn, Morgan Maul-Smith, Nyx Kaine, Sherard Curry, and Victor Mendez will run July 22 - 31.

Performances will be Friday and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm.

The Length of a Pop Song by Taylor Gruenloh: Lex has no choice but to move back into her parent's house after another incident of self-harm. Her mother wants to help prepare her for an upcoming trial against an adult website hosting non-consensual videos of Lex, but Lex can't find a reason to look forward to tomorrow.

All That Remains by JM Chambers: Gary survives a school shooting and isn't dealing with the trauma well. Gary's wife Elaine is trying her best to hold it all together, take care of Gary, work, pay the bills, and deal with her own sadness. Gary and Elaine can't go on living this way forever and soon they both reach a breaking point.

The Marcelle Theatre is located at: 3310 SAMUEL SHEPARD DRIVE, SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI 63103

Tickets are available for both plays at MetroTix.com. $20 for general audience and $15 for students.