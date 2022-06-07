Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tesseract Theatre Returns in July With 2022 New Play Series

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Register for Kansas City News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 7, 2022  
Tesseract Theatre Returns in July With 2022 New Play Series

The Tesseract Theatre Company is moving to the Marcelle Theatre with two new plays by local playwrightss. The St. Louis premieres of The Length of a Pop Song by Taylor Gruenloh and All That Remains by JM Chambers will open in July.

The Length of a Pop Song, directed by Karen Pierce and featuring the cast of Rhiannon Creighton, Donna Parrone, and Kelvin Urday, will run July 8 - 17.

All That Remains, directed by Brittanie Gunn and featuring the cast of Luis Aguilar, Melody Quinn, Morgan Maul-Smith, Nyx Kaine, Sherard Curry, and Victor Mendez will run July 22 - 31.

Performances will be Friday and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm.

The Length of a Pop Song by Taylor Gruenloh: Lex has no choice but to move back into her parent's house after another incident of self-harm. Her mother wants to help prepare her for an upcoming trial against an adult website hosting non-consensual videos of Lex, but Lex can't find a reason to look forward to tomorrow.

All That Remains by JM Chambers: Gary survives a school shooting and isn't dealing with the trauma well. Gary's wife Elaine is trying her best to hold it all together, take care of Gary, work, pay the bills, and deal with her own sadness. Gary and Elaine can't go on living this way forever and soon they both reach a breaking point.

The Marcelle Theatre is located at: 3310 SAMUEL SHEPARD DRIVE, SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI 63103

Tickets are available for both plays at MetroTix.com. $20 for general audience and $15 for students.





Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Announces 2022 Nationwide Tour Featuring All-New Cast From Season 8
  • ON YOUR FEET! to Launch New National Tour in November 2022
  • Cincinnati Opera Kicks Off Its 2022 Summer Festival with Free Community Events on Sunday, June 12
  • The Best of Live Theatre High-School Style: International Thespian Festival 2022 Announced