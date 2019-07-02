THE MUSIC MAN Comes to Theatre In The Park

You got trouble, right here in Kansas City as Theatre in the Park (TIP) presents THE MUSIC MAN opening on Friday, July 5. The third production of TIP's historic 50th summer season, THE MUSIC MAN is Americana at its best and is the most requested show in the theatre's history! Performances of THE MUSIC MAN continue Saturday and Sunday, July 6 & 7 as well as the following Wednesday, July 10 through Saturday, July 13. The TIP box office opens at 6:30 p.m. on performance evenings, the gates to the seating area open at 7 p.m., and all performances begin at 8:30 p.m.

Seventy-six trombones lead the big parade in this Midwestern all-American classic by Meredith Wilson, based on his childhood home of Mason City, Iowa, THE MUSIC MAN is funny, romantic, and touching - it's family entertainment at its best. The Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957. THE MUSIC MAN was first performed at TIP during its inaugural 1970 season and is gracing the stage for the seventh time - the most performed show in the history of TIP!

This family favorite stars fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill (Brian Larios) as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize -despite not knowing a trombone from a treble clef. Instead. Hill's plans to swindle the citizens of River City and skip town with the cash comes to a screeching halt as he begins to fall for Marian, the librarian (Betsy Bledsoe), who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Audiences will want to sing along with such memorable tunes as "You Got Trouble," "Till There Was You," "Pick-a-little, Talk-a-little," and "76 Trombones"!

THE MUSIC MAN is directed by Chris McCoy, who guided last season's successful production of INTO THE WOODS. A "triple threat" himself (singer, dancer & actor), McCoy has a special connection with this musical masterpiece.

"The Music Man was my first show at the Park in 1989 and my brother Henry was in The Music Man at the Park in 1976. Watching Henry perform in shows at TIP made me fall in love with theatre and propelled me onto my professional and academic career," said McCoy, who is an assistant professor of theatre and stage director at Kansas City's William Jewell College. This production has a significant William Jewell contingent; Music Director and Conductor Langston Hemenway is a Jewell assistant professor of music, director of instrumental studies and music education. Several Jewel students are part of the production team and the cast. Madison Shelley, a long time TIP performer makes her TIP choreography debut with THE MUSIC MAN.

There are a number of family ties in TIP's THE MUSIC MAN - Pam Sollars (Mrs. Paroo) shares the stage with her daughter Tess Sollars (Ensemble), Taylor Rabel (Alma Hix) is mother to Wilson Rabel (Ensemble), and twins Ira and Arlo Good are twins are making their TIP debut. As costumer, Libby Bradley gets to "dress" her husband Jim Bradley.

Theatre in the Park is an award-winning program of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District and is the largest outdoor community theater in the country. Theatre in the Park program sponsors are Advent Health and First National Bank; THE MUSIC MAN is sponsored by Renewal by Anderson Window Replacement.

THE MUSIC MAN takes TIP half way through its 50th OUTDOOR season; two musical productions remain including the TIP premiere of MATILDA, THE MUSICAL* (July 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26 & 27; directed by Mark Swezey; rated PG) followed by audience favorite, THE WIZARD OF OZ (Aug. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 & 10; directed by Tiffany Schweigert; rated G).

Full details for all productions can be found online at theatreinthepark.org

TIP OUTDOOR ticket prices are $8 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10) plus tax, and children three and under are free (but require a ticket for entrance). Reserved seats and parking are also available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theatreinthepark.org or at the theatre box office on performance evenings.

For more information about 2019 TIP productions, please visit www.theatreinthepark.org.

Cast of THE MUSIC MAN (Performer, Character & City of Residence)

Brian Larios-Harold Hill; Kansas City, MO

Betsy Bledsoe-Marian Paroo, Kansas City, MO

Sean Dearing-Marcellus Washburn, Kansas City, MO

David Hunt-Mayor Shinn, Grandview, MO

Margo Mikkelson-Eulalie Mackeckine Shinn, Prairie Village

Pam Sollars-Mrs. Paroo, Kansas City, MO

Brandon Lozano-Charlie Cowell, Lenexa

Evan Langston-Tommy Djilas, Kansas City, MO

Matthew Runnels-Jacey Squires, Kansas City, MO

Jonathan Arnold-Ewart Dunlop, Kansas City, MO

Scott Kruse-Oliver Hix, Overland Park

Kyle Chamberlin-Olin Britt, Mission

Taylar Rabel-Alma Hix, Olathe

Sarah Schulte-Maud Dunlop, Kansas City, MO

Kourteney Halksworth-Ethel Tofflmier, Mission

Abby Downs-Mrs. Squires, Blue Springs, MO

Jeremiah Okken-Winthrop Paroo, Olathe

Elliana Moore-Amaryllis, Lenexa

Bridget Ammeen-Gracie, Leawood

Jim Bradley- Conductor, Constable, Locke & Farmer; Kansas City, MO

Kelli Mattison-Pick-a-little-Lady, Shawnee, KS

Hannah Mead-Pick-a-little-Lady, Olathe

Elizabeth Lipford-Pick-a-little-Lady, Lenexa

Carolyn Braverman-Pick-a-little-Lady, Overland Park

Terrance Wyatt Jr-Salesman-Ensemble, Kansas City, MO

Matt Walberg-Salesman-Ensemble, Olathe, KS

Nate Hancock-Salesman-Ensemble, Overland Park

Jaimeson Satterfield-Salesman-Ensemble, Olathe

Megan Secrest-Featured Dancer, Olathe

Jadyn Butterfield-Featured Dancer, Lenexa

Lauren Payne- Featured Dancer, Shawnee

Aimee Grajeda-Featured Dancer, Kansas City, KS

Charlie Trent-Featured Dancer, Overland Park

Charlie Klepper-Featured Dancer, Overland Park

Johnny Dinh Phan-Featured Dancer, Overland Park

Charles Trent-Featured Dancer, Overland Park

Sam DeVeney-Featured Dancer, Overland Park

Cole Bracken- Featured Dancer, Kansas City, MO

Debbie Blinn-Farmer's Wife, Prairie Village

Tess Sollars-Ensemble, Kansas City, MO

Ira Good-Ensemble, Overland Park

Arlo Good-Ensemble, Overland Park

Wilson Rabel-Ensemble, Olathe

Isabella Ayala-Ensemble, Kansas City, MO





