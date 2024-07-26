Review: MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL at American Theatre Guild

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"MOULIN ROUGE The Musical" Is something entirely new to the wave of Juke Box musicals overwhelming the Great White Way. It is big, bold, brassy, and projects an altogether sexy sumptuousness while maintaining a sense of humor about itself. The audience leaves the theater on a massive sugar high, fully entertained. The dancing, vocals, lighting, sets, and orchestrations are all “par excellence.” It may not be challenging theater, but MOULIN ROUGE is great entertainment.

This is the first North American Tour for MOULIN ROUGE the Musical and no expense appears to have been spared. For a tour that began in late March 2022, the thirty-seven cast members retain the joy of opening night, every night.

"MOULIN ROUGE The Musical" won ten Tony Awards in 2021. From the moment the audience enters the theater, something special unfolds. Scantily clad chorus girls and male dancers in white tie and tails wander the set interacting with early comers. A huge, lit, red, “Moulin Rouge” sign hangs just above stage level. Motorized LED spotlights scan the house.

MOULIN ROUGE is a Juke Box musical with a difference. Instead of celebrating a particular group, composer, or singer, the score for MOULIN ROUGE is a clever mashup of pop songs, musical theater tunes, and even pieces purloined from Grand Opera. It is a classic backstage musical. I was reminded of the 1954 Cinemascope film “There’s No Business Like Show Business” and, of course, its 2001 film predecessor.

The year is 1899. MOULIN ROUGE begins with a huge opening number introduced by the MOULIN ROUGE proprietor and overall ringmaster Harold Zidler (Robert Petkoff).

Harold must seek a new financial partner in the person of Andre, The Duke of Monroth (Andrew Brewer). Harold is willing to pander the already questionable virtue of the club’s star attraction Satine (Gabrielle McClinton). Satine is your classic WOW, a good girl brought up in a tough world. And Ms. McClinton is a WOW in the role. She is sexy, but sweet with a voice that can blast you out of your seat. Her opening number is “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.”

A young singer/song writer from Ohio named Christian (Christian Douglas) arrives in Paris for the first time. He reminds you of a young Ryan Gosling with a better voice. Christian hooks up with two struggling songwriters- Santiago (Danny Burgos), a would-be Argentinian Casanova, and the Bohemian to end all Bohemians Henri Toulouse-Lautrec (Nick Rashad Burroughs). Nick Rashad Burroughs has incredible vocal range. Danny Burgos shows us what a super dancer can do.

Christian is smitten with Satine at first sight and she with him. The Duke is similarly taken by Satine. The first real plot action of the show is the standard mistaken introduction. Satine knows she is about to meet the Duke but mistakes him for Christian. The Duke finally agrees to finance the show, but only if he can buy all rights to the MOULIN ROUGE and to Satine.

MOULIN ROUGE is a classic first love story. Christian and Satine are the star-crossed lovers. The Duke is the villain. Toulouse Lautrec and Santiago are the comic relief. Harold is a cross between Paul Lind and P.T. Barnum, but you can’t dislike him. Like in all classic love stories, one of the principals (in this case Satine) gives up her life for the other partner. Think Fantine in “Les Miserables.”

The mash up of all that familiar music draws deserved cheers from the house. The music comes from all over. There is music from Rogers & Hammerstein, a James Bond Theme, Elton John, Adele, Madonna, Katy Perry, Jule Styne, Bizet, and even Elvis. There are more than seventy musical references.

The charm of MOULIN ROUGE is the tightrope it walks between archness, parody, and sincerity. Clever easter eggs are buried in plain sight throughout. I was taken with Nick Rashard Burroughs’ take on classic pantomimist Marcel Marceau. Christian’s Act II costume reminds one of Billy Bigelow in “Carousel.” An umbrella appears in a huge production number to make you wonder if we’re going to see Christian perform “Singing in the Rain.” Satine’s final exit makes you flash on many similar scenes to which this one is an homage.

"MOULIN ROUGE The Musical" is presented by American Theater Guild through August 4 at the Kansas City Music Hall. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at. www.americantheatreguild.com. You will have fun.

Photos by MurphyMade Courtesy of American Theatre Guild.

