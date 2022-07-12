Registration Now Open for First Act Theatre Arts Fall Classes

Attention Kansas City Student Performers!!

First Act Theatre Arts is gearing up for their 2022-23 season of educational training and programming and BOY do they have something for EVERYONE. Broadway Training Combo classes, Production Classes, Private Acting and Voice Studios, and Dance classes in every style you could think of all rolled into ONE season of training. First Act Theatre Arts is the one-stop-shop for all your performing art's needs. Beyond their amazing training they also are offering 8 full productions this year and 3 specialty performance troupes. New this year they are launching a Musical Theatre Troupe for ages 10-18 like Kansas City has never seen before, this is not a dance team or show choir, it is a troupe whose focus is on all 3 disciplines equally.

Leading the helm is newly appointed Education Director, Michelle Evans, which brings her almost 20 years of professional work in the Educational Theatre arena to the table. Michelle is a native of the Atlanta area and an internationally known professional acting coach (www.mjeactingstudio.com),she is most recognized as being one of the Co-Owners and Acting Coach of the highly sought-after CAP: College Audition Project (www.collegeauditionproject.com). Michelle said this about First Act Theatre Arts "This is program genuinely has something for everyone. We cater to the student who wants to have fun with their friends doing theatre all the way to students who are seriously training for a professional career in the performing arts. I will put it this way, First Act Theatre Arts is the place where I enrolled my daughter to train and audition for shows. It has the high caliber of training and the positive environment that I sought for my child, and it is because of this that I can whole heartily recommend it for other families."

First Act Theatre Arts classes can be found in the Lenexa and Overland Park area on the Kansas side and just past state line in Kansas City, MO. There is programming for ages 5-18 throughout the week and even virtual options for their private acting and vocal studios. Classes run for 14-weeks (this is REAL train g you guys) and are an amazing deal for the time and quality of training you are receiving!

Registration is OPEN NOW and fall classes start the week of August 15th,2022.

You can check out all of the amazing classes that Michelle and her team have lined up for this fall by going to this link: https://firstactkc.org/current-classes/

There is even a digital Education Handbook that you can read for more detailed information!

Education Handbook 2022-23

So, if you have a budding performer or one who already has their eyes set on a life in the spotlight, go to www.firstactkc.org today and register for one of their fall classes.