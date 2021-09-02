Puppets A Glow-Go and WWI To 9/11 Among September Offerings At the National WWI Museum and Memorial

Puppets a Glow-Go, a drive-through art experience from the Stonelion Puppet Group, returns on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 24-25 from 7:30 - 10 p.m. Giant illuminated puppets, Kansas City Aerial Arts and glow artists will light up the night in a drive-through parade.

This unique event, on the U-Drive in front of the Museum and Memorial, will allow cars to enter a magical glowing wonderland of space where constellations come to life among the Moon, stars, aliens and fairies. Puppets reaching up to 15' tall or 35' wide will delight the entire family.

Leading up to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Museum and Memorial will host on online conversation, WWI Changed Us: WWI to 9/11, on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Brian Steed, Associate Professor at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College will explore how the end of violence in one era led to its beginning in another; many of the current conflicts and issues of our world have their beginnings in the Great War. This event is online and free with RSVP.

On International Peace Day, Tuesday, Sept. 21, a panel of international military officers will discuss their experiences as U.N. peacekeepers in Protecting the Peace: United Nations Peacekeepers in the 21st Century. The discussion will take place in the Auditorium and will be followed by a brief wreath-laying ceremony on the Paul Sunderland Bridge. It is sponsored by the United Nations Association, the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum and the National WWI Museum and Memorial. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a reception. Panel begins at 6:30 p.m. This event is free with RSVP.

Mary's Wedding, a play from the Kansas City Repertory Theater, continues through Sept. 19 on the entrance terrace to the Museum and Memorial. A play with a heart as big as the skies that serve as its stage, Mary's Wedding is an epic, unforgettable story of love, hope and survival set during WWI. This show is BYOC - bring your own chair (or blanket). Seating will begin one hour before the performance. Purchase tickets at KCRep.org.

Silk and Steel: French Fashion, Women and WWI closes on Monday, Sept. 6. WWI exploded in the late summer of 1914 and though underrepresented in the histories, women were working hard in war industries, nursing, transportation and more. Through the lens of fashion, the exhibition highlights their fight for equal rights.

Empires at War: Austria and Russia is now open in the National WWI Museum and Memorial's Exhibit Hall. An aspect of the war often less surveyed, the Eastern Front had cataclysmic results to the millions affected. By the close of World War I, four empires had collapsed, including both the Russian and the Austro-Hungarian Empires. Drawing from original objects recently added to the Museum and Memorial's collection, the exhibition features an extraordinary collection of never before seen Austrian and Russian material culture - uniforms, equipment, flags, hats, helmets and more.

August National WWI Museum and Memorial events