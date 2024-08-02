Photos: LA CAGE aux FOLLES at Music Theater Heritage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music Theater Heritage has released a first look at photos from its production of LA CAGE aux FOLLES, the fourth production in MTH's 2024 Season. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Daisy Buckët and Artistic Director Tim Scott, this production brings the critically-acclaimed, Tony Award winning musical to Kansas City for the first time in nearly two decades

Based on the 1973 French play of the same name, La Cage aux Folles is celebrated as the first hit Broadway musical centered around a same-sex relationship. The musical tells the humorous story of a couple as their family dynamics suddenly intersect with an ultra-conservative politician. The 6-time Tony Award winning Broadway adaptation of La Cage premiered on Broadway in 1983 with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Musical numbers include “I Am What I Am,” “The Best of Times,” “Song on the Sand,” “With You on My Arm,” and more

LA CAGE aux FOLLES plays 14 performances, now through August 18 in the Grand Theater at Music Theater Heritage. Tickets start at only $45 and more information is available at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

Photo Credit: Tim Scott

