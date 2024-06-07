Photos: First Look At PORGY AND BESS At Music Theater Heritage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music Theater Heritage, the professional theater in residence at Crown Center, has released first look photos from its production of The Gershwin's PORGY and BESS, the third production in MTH's 2024 Season.

Directed by Rodney Lloyd Scott, the production features Kiarri Andrews as Porgy and Allison Jones as Bess. The ensemble cast also features Catera Combs, Matthew Harris, LaTeesha Jackson, Shane St. James, Lucas Lowry, Robert McNichols Jr., Brian Vaughn, Sheriece Veazey-McNally, Douglass Walker, Marc Wayne, and Aggie Williams.

Porgy and Bess is universally considered one of the greatest achievements of the American Musical Theatre. It was first presented at the Alvin Theatre in New York in 1935, and has been presented throughout the world, including at the Metropolitan Opera in 1984, 2019 and 2021. This version, adapted by Suzan-Lori Parks, opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on January 12, 2012, receiving 10 Tony Award nominations.

Porgy and Bess plays 14 performances, now through June 23 in the Grand Theater at Music Theater Heritage. Tickets start at only $45 and more information is available at mthkc.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

Photo Credit: Cory Weaver



The Cast of PORGY AND BESS

Kiarri Andrews, Robert McNichols, Jr., and the cast of PORGY AND BESS

Sheriece Veazey- McNally he Cast of PORGY AND BESS

Robert McNichols, Jr.

The Cast of PORGY AND BESS

Kiarri Andrews, Allison Jones

The Cast of PORGY AND BESS

Kiarri Andrews and the Cast of PORGY AND BESS

The Cast of PORGY AND BESS

Douglass Walker and the Cast of PORGY AND BESS

Douglass Walker and the Cast of PORGY AND BESS

The Cast of PORGY AND BESS

Kiarri Andrews, Allison Jones

Kiarri Andrews, Allison Jones, and the Cast of PORGY AND BESS

