Patrick Page to Perform ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE in Kansas City

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Broadway superstar Patrick Page, the Tony Award-nominated and GRAMMY Award-winning actor celebrated for his commanding stage presence and unforgettable portrayals of complex characters, will bring his acclaimed solo performance, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, to Kansas City for two performances on November 5 & 6, 2026.

Presented by the Harriman-Jewell Series at the historic Folly Theater, the production offers Kansas City audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of Broadway's most distinguished performers in an intimate, riveting theatrical event. Both performances begin at 7 p.m.

Dubbed “the villain of Broadway” by Playbill, Page turns his extraordinary talent toward the dark side of William Shakespeare's imagination, exploring the motivations, ambitions and hidden humanity of more than a dozen of the Bard's most notorious villains. From ruthless ambition to calculated manipulation, All the Devils Are Here traces Shakespeare's evolving portrayal of evil while revealing the complex human emotions beneath some of literature's most infamous characters. Created and performed by Page and directed by Simon Godwin, the production blends theatrical mastery, sharp insight, humor and suspense into a compelling exploration of human nature. Rather than simply revisiting familiar Shakespearean villains, Page invites audiences to reconsider what makes these characters—and the darkness they embody—so enduringly fascinating.

Tickets are priced from $15 to $95, and are available through the Harriman-Jewell Series at hjseries.org. For theater lovers, Shakespeare enthusiasts and audiences drawn to exceptional live performance, All the Devils Are Here promises an unforgettable encounter with a master actor bringing new dimension to some of the greatest characters ever written for the stage.

MORE ABOUT Patrick Page:

Patrick Page received a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award for his work in Hadestown on Broadway after starring as Hades in the Off-Broadway, Citadel Theatre, and National Theatre productions.

Other Broadway: Conceived and stars in his one-man tour-de-force All The Devils are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain, The Inquisitor in Saint Joan, Valentina in Casa Valentina, Buckley in A Time to Kill, Adult Men in Spring Awakening, DeGuiche in Cyrano de Bergerac, Green Goblin in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Decius Brutus in Julius Caesar, Scar in The Lion King, The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast, and Mackie in The Kentucky Cycle.

Other New York: Cymbeline in Cymbeline (New York Shakespeare Festival/Delacort), Max in The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall).

Regional: Page recently created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiiv Joseph's Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego (Cyrano, Malvolio), and the Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C. (Coriolanus, Prospero, Macbeth, Iago, Claudius).

Film: Spirited for Apple+, In The Heights, Estella Scrooge, The Sixth Reel.

Television: Richard Clay on The Gilded Age for HBO; Octavius Kratt on Schmigadoon!; recurring on Elementary, Madam Secretary, Flesh and Bone, Big Mouth and guest starring roles on Evil, NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., and Law and Order: S.V.U.

Tickets from $15-$95 may be purchased online at HJSERIES.ORG, by calling the Series ticket line at 816.415.5025, or in person at the box office the day of the performance beginning at 5:30 PM.

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT:

In addition to Page's performances scheduled for Thursday, Nov 5, and Friday, Nov 6, the Series presents in partnership with UMKC Conservatory, Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, and KC Rep, a FREE 'Behind the Scenes with Patrick Page' artist discussion the following day, Saturday, Nov 7, 10 am. This event is FREE to attend and open to the public.