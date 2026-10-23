A CHORUS LINE to Return to The White Theatre for Reopening
The Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical marks the theatre's grand reopening after renovations.
The Lewis & Shirley White Theatre at The J will reopen its newly renovated venue with a production of A Chorus Line, running November 7–22, 2026. The musical, which was the first production staged at the White Theatre when it opened in fall 2005, will launch the venue's 2026–27 Theatre Series.
"It's important to us that audiences not only see an extraordinary production, but also experience theatre in a space that has been thoughtfully designed with them in mind," said Jonah Greene, director of Arts & Culture at The J. "From the moment guests walk through the doors to the final curtain, we want them to feel that they are experiencing something special!"
Directed by Christina Burton, A Chorus Line takes audiences behind the scenes of a Broadway audition, where 17 dancers compete for eight coveted spots in a new production. As director Zach asks the performers to share their personal stories, the musical explores their ambitions, sacrifices, and passion for the stage.
The landmark musical won nine Tony Awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and features songs including "What I Did for Love," "One," and "At the Ballet."
"It is exciting to be a part of its reproduction, and I cannot wait to honor the tradition of the show, while creating contemporary ways of telling this timeless story," said Burton. "I hope audiences are entertained by the dancing, inspired by their stories and in awe of the talent on stage that makes Kansas City theatre some of the best in the nation!"
Cast and Creative Team
The cast features Kacy Christensen as Zach, Liz Golson as Cassie Ferguson, Brian Houchin as Larry, Taylor Rand as Diana Morales, Raleigh Peterson as Sheila Bryant, Lacy Goettling as Maggie Winslow, Mckenna Lewis as Bebe Bensenheimer, Willa Walberg as Judy Turner, Mckenna Wilson as Kristine Urich, Ella Bentley as Val Clark, Weston Thomas as Bobby Mills, Cody Kreutzer as Mark Anthony, Austin Shively as Greg Gardner, Topher Michael as Paul San Marco, Paul Ruf as Mike Costa, Maxwell McIntire as Don Kerr, Bubba Hayne as Al DeLuca, Stefanie Garlick as Connie Wong, and Lucas Lowry as Richie Walters.
Aimee Grajeda serves as dance captain and ensemble member, with additional ensemble performers Maeve Murphy, LB, Johnny Dinh Phan, Blythe Renay, Pancha Brown, and Sydney Nicks.
Performance Schedule
Performances will take place November 7–22, with evening shows on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at thewhitetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 913-327-8054.
The White Theatre is part of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, which has served the region since 1914 through arts, cultural, educational, and community programming.
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