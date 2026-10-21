Starlight Theatre Reveals 2027 AdventHealth Broadway Series

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Starlight Theatre has announced its 2027 AdventHealth Broadway Series with a lineup of four incredible, week-long shows—this time with two additional opportunities to see each production. In 2027, Starlight will offer matinee performances on Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m. Season tickets are on sale now for all performances and available online, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

Matinee performances come with the conclusion of Starlight's UniquelyKC Capital campaign project. Between the 2024 and 2025 summer seasons, two additional towers were added to the historic theatre's footprint, and in October 2026, the final phase of construction began—which will bring a new state-of-the-art canopy over approximately 2,500 seats, creating more shade, greater comfort, and opportunities for earlier performances and expanded programming. Development partners include GastingerWalker& and JE Dunn Construction.

'We're excited to welcome Kansas City audiences back to Starlight for a Broadway season filled with unforgettable stories, beloved characters, and something for every generation,' said Lindsey Rood-Clifford, President + C.E.O. of Starlight. 'What makes 2027 especially meaningful is the opportunity to consistently offer Saturday and Sunday matinees for the first time. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community and the improvements made possible through our UniquelyKC Capital Campaign, we're creating more opportunities for families, friends, and theatre lovers of all ages to experience the magic of summer at Starlight.'

Season ticket packages for the 2027 AdventHealth Broadway Series are on sale now. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Season ticket holders get the best price on tickets, plus exclusive benefits like free premium parking, a 'weatherproof' season, dining and Starlight merchandise discounts, and much more.

Season ticket holders may add to their experience by purchasing a dining package in the Applause Club or a Picnic Basket for a more casual option. Enjoy a delicious and convenient meal just steps from your seats. For more information on dining options visit www.kcstarlight.com.

In chronological order, the 2027 AdventHealth Broadway Series at Starlight is as follows:

The Wiz

June 15 - 20, 2027

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back and coming to Starlight Theatre.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway. From its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and '70s funk to the stirring story of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world, that trailblazing spirit comes thrillingly to life in this bold, joy-filled production. The Wiz sizzles and soars with a Motown, gospel and disco infused score, featuring the now legendary anthems, 'Brand New Day,' 'Ease on Down The Road,' and 'Home,' bringing a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

Les Misérables

July 6 - 11, 2027

Distinguished as one of the world's longest running musicals, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Les Misérables has impacted performers and audience members around the world for over 45 years. Seen by over 150 million people worldwide in 57 countries, 452 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

A winner of 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, and sacrifice – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Starlight's Production of Mary Poppins

August 3 - 8, 2027

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Starlight's production of Cameron Mackintosh and Disney's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that 'Anything can happen if you let it.'

This production of Mary Poppins was licensed by Music Theatre International.

& Juliet

September 28 - October 3, 2027

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her own terms. This audience favorite is created by the Emmy-winning writer of 'Schitt's Creek' and features a playlist of iconic pop hits from Max Martin and his collaborators, including 'Since U Been Gone,' 'Roar,' 'I Want It That Way,' 'Confident,' and more.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 54 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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