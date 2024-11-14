Park University International Center for Music Orchestra to Perform Holiday Concert

The performance is on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m.
The Park University International Center for Music Orchestra will perform its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University’s flagship Parkville Campus. Admission to the concert is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance.
This year’s holiday celebration, “An Intimate Christmas with the ICM,” is set to enchant audiences with a beautiful blend of cherished Christmas favorites and delightful hidden gems. The ICM Orchestra, under the director of Steven McDonald, D.M.A., ICM director of orchestral activities and associate professor of music, will create a special evening of music full of holiday sounds and spirit. In addition, Payton Boldt, a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in vocal performance at the University of Missouri – Kansas City, will join the orchestra as a guest soprano soloist.
The program is scheduled to include the following selections:
For more information about the concert (and a link to RSVP), visit icm.park.edu/park-icm-orchestra-holiday-concert.
The next concert in the International Center for Music’s 2024-25 season will be a performance by the Park Trio – the ICM’s esteemed resident ensemble, featuring ICM faculty Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano, Ben Sayevich, violin, and Daniel Veis, cello. The concert will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan. For more information and a link to tickets, visit icm.park.edu/park-icm-presents-park-trio-in-recital.
