Park University International Center for Music Orchestra to Perform Holiday Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park University International Center for Music Orchestra will perform its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University’s flagship Parkville Campus. Admission to the concert is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP in advance.

This year’s holiday celebration, “An Intimate Christmas with the ICM,” is set to enchant audiences with a beautiful blend of cherished Christmas favorites and delightful hidden gems. The ICM Orchestra, under the director of Steven McDonald, D.M.A., ICM director of orchestral activities and associate professor of music, will create a special evening of music full of holiday sounds and spirit. In addition, Payton Boldt, a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree in vocal performance at the University of Missouri – Kansas City, will join the orchestra as a guest soprano soloist.

The program is scheduled to include the following selections:

“Overture” and “Rejoice Greatly” from Messiah, and “Let the Bright Seraphim” from Samson, all composed by George Frideric Handel

“Fantasia” on ‘Greensleeves,’ composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams

“Maria Wiegenlied” (“Mary’s Lullaby”), composed by Max Reger

“O Holy Night,” composed by Adolphe Adam

“German Dance No. 3, K. 605” (“Sleigh Ride”), composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Interlude from “Ceremony of Carols,” composed by Benjamin Britten

“The Skaters Waltz,” composed by Émile Waldteufel. The piece will be conducted by Ben Lerman, senior majoring in music performance/violin

“Radetzky March,” composed by Johann Strauss Sr.

Selected holiday carols, arranged by Sir David Willcocks

For more information about the concert (and a link to RSVP), visit icm.park.edu/park-icm-orchestra-holiday-concert.



The next concert in the International Center for Music’s 2024-25 season will be a performance by the Park Trio – the ICM’s esteemed resident ensemble, featuring ICM faculty Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, piano, Ben Sayevich, violin, and Daniel Veis, cello. The concert will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan. For more information and a link to tickets, visit icm.park.edu/park-icm-presents-park-trio-in-recital.

Comments