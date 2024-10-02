Park University International Center for Music Concert to Feature Piano Students of Stanislav Ioudenitch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five Park University International Center for Music students of globally renowned pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch will perform a recital concert on Thursday, Oct. 24, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kan.

The concert will feature a performance by graduate student Ilya Shmukler, who dazzled the jury and audience as the winner of the Concours Géza Anda Piano Competition in Zurich, Switzerland, earlier this summer, and graduate student Tatiana Dorokhova, fresh off her second place finish at the George Enescu International Competition in September in Bucharest, Romania. Also performing are Jiarui Cheng, freshman; Yangrui Cai, graduate student; and Ali Mammadov, graduate student.

“These young artists in my piano studio are already successful musicians. They are award-winning instrumentalists, so this concert is something not to miss,” said Ioudenitch, founder and artistic director of the Park ICM, and a gold medalist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2001.

The evening program is scheduled to include:

Mammadov Twelve preludes from “24 Preludes, Op. 28,” by Frédéric Chopin “La Campanella” by Franz Liszt

Cheng “Barcarolle in F-Sharp Major, Op. 60,” by Chopin “Danse Macabre” by Liszt, Vladimir Horowitz and Camille Saint-Saens



Cai “Les Ombres Errantes” from “Pièces de Clavecin” by François Couperin Overture to “Tannhäuser, S. 442,” by Liszt and Richard Wagner

Dorokhova “Sonata No. 31 in A-Flat Major, Op. 110,” by Ludwig van Beethoven



Shmukler “Scherzo à la russe in B-Flat Major, Op. 1, No. 1, by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky “Nocturne in F Major, Op. 10, No. 1, by Tchaikovsky “Humoresque in G Major, Op. 10, No. 2, by Tchaikovsky “Funérailles, S. 173, No. 7” from Harmonies poétiques et religieuses, by Liszt



Tickets for the concert (before fees) are $30 for the general public and $10 for students, and are available through Eventbrite.

For more information about the concert (and a link to purchase tickets), visit icm.park.edu/stanislav-ioudenitch-piano-studio-in-recital. The next performance in the International Center for Music’s 2024-25 season will be on Friday, Nov. 1, as the Park ICM Orchestra will present its first concert of the year under the direction of guest conductor Laura Jackson, music director and conductor of the Reno (Nev.) Philharmonic Association. This concert will be held at Graham Tyler Memorial Chapel on the University’s flagship Parkville Campus starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

