Park ICM Announces 2019-2020 Season Including Special Helzberg Hall Performance

Park International Center for Music (Park ICM) announced today that their 2019-2020 Season would kick off in September with a special performance on stage in Helzberg Hall. We're kicking off our second season with THE performance not to be missed! Showcasing our best graduates, students and faculty, we will perform an intimate salon entirely on stage in the 'living room' of Helzberg Hall. We're literally bringing our best and brightest to showcase what we've accomplished in 16 short years, said Dr. Roger Kugler, Park ICM Director. Called Stanislav & Friends, the benefit concert helps underwrite student scholarships at Park International Center for Music. This premiere event will feature Park ICM's biggest stars including Behzod Abduraimov, Kenny Broberg, Igor Khukhua, Dilshod Narzillaev, Maria Ioudenitch, the Park Trio and more.

Stanislav & Friends, Friday, September 20, 6:30 p.m., Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City, Missouri. Single tickets for the concert will go on sale August 1st. Visit ICM.Park.Edu for additional information.

In addition to the premiere concert at the Kauffman Center, Park ICM will have four extraordinary offerings this coming year, all being performed at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas. With the 1900 Building's two fabulous concert halls and their celebrated restaurant, our audiences can have an exquisite evening with fine food, wines and the best of classical music, said Stanislav Ioudenitch, Park ICM Artistic Director.

The Park ICM 2019-2020 Performance Series includes:

Park ICM 1900 Series Featuring Behzod Abduraimov, Piano

Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Fresh from his Carnegie Hall performance with the Munich Philharmonic on October 25, Behzod Abduraimov will preview his December 10th Carnegie Hall solo recital for Kansas City audiences in the intimate 1900 Building. In this solo recital, three master composers tell compelling musical stories. Chopin's Op. 28 Preludes are concise masterpieces that convey a tremendous range of emotion, for which Abduraimov has become famous. Debussy's gentle miniatures are tender reflections on childhood. And Mussorgsky's Pictures at the Exhibition brings painting of Mussorgsky's friend to life.

Described by The New York Times as the master of all he surveys and with The Washington Post noting to keep your ear on this one," Abduraimov's captivating performances continue to receive international praise. Following his debut success at Carnegie Hall in 2015, recent seasons have seen Abduraimov work with leading orchestras worldwide. An award-winning recording artist, he released his first concerto disc in 2014 on Decca Classics which features Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.3 and Tchaikovsky's Concerto No.1 with the Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della Rai under Juraj Val uha. His debut recital CD won both the Choc de Classica and the Diapason D couverte. Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 1990, Abduraimov began to play the piano at the age of five as a pupil of Tamara Popovich at Uspensky State Central Lyceum in Tashkent. He is an alumnus of Park University's International Center for Music where he studied with Stanislav Ioudenitch, and now serves as the ICM's artist-in-residence.



http://59productions.co.uk/project/behzod-abduraimov/

https://www.harrisonparrott.com/artists/behzod-abduraimov

Park ICM 1900 Series Featuring Jan Jiracek von Arnim, Piano

Saturday, November 16, 2019, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Born into a family of musicians, pianist Jan Jiracek von Arnim has been described by BBC Music Magazine as one of the leading pianists of his generation. One of the elite class of medalists of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Jiracek von Arnim was also a top prize winner at the Busoni Competition (Italy) and Maria Canals Competition (Spain). A prolific master instructor, he gives master classes regularly in North America, Asia and Europe. According to The New York Times, Mr. Jiracek knows when and how to let drama melt into lyricism, or to transform a solid wall of piano sound into a texture of crystalline clarity. Mr. Jiracek is a professor at the Vienna School of Music.

To help celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th Birthday (he was born in 1770), Mr. Jiracek's program will include works solely by the composer.



http://www.jjpianist.com

https://youtu.be/vCvInZrdYfQ

Park ICM 1900 Series Featuring Miriam Fried, Violin & Stanislav Ioudenitch, Piano

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Miriam Fried has been recognized for many years as one of the world's preeminent violinists. A consummate musician, equally accomplished as recitalist, concerto soloist or chamber musician, she has been heralded for her fiery intensity and emotional depth (Musical America) as well as for her technical mastery. Her supreme blend of artistry and musicianship continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Fried has played with virtually every major orchestra in the United States and Europe and has been a frequent guest with the principal orchestras of Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as well as with the Israel Philharmonic, the London Symphony, the Royal Philharmonic and the Vienna Symphony. Recital tours have taken her to all of the major music centers in North America and to Brussels, London, Milan, Munich, Rome, Paris, Salzburg, Stockholm and Zurich.

Fried plays a particularly noteworthy violin, a 1718 Stradivarius that is said to have been the favorite of its 18th-century owner, the composer-conductor Louis Spohr. It was also owned by Regina Strinasacchi who, it is thought, used the instrument to play with Mozart the Sonata in B-flat, K. 454, which had been written for her.

A noted pedagogue, Miriam Fried is a professor at New England Conservatory and is invited to give master classes throughout the world. Since 1994 she has been program Director of the Ravinia Steans Music Institute, one of the country's leading summer programs for young musicians. During this time she performed regularly at the Ravinia Festival as soloist with the Chicago Symphony, in recital and in chamber concerts.

Park ICM is pleased to have Ms. Fried in recital with Park ICM Founder and Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Stanislav Ioudenitch on piano. Their program will include works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven and C sar Franck.

https://youtu.be/j7QmoTDRFSU

Park ICM Student Soloists with the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, May 2, 2020, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building

The Kansas City Chamber Orchestra has partnered with the renowned Park International Center for Music to produce outstanding concerts over the past several years featuring faculty, alumni and student soloists. These exciting concerts gives talented and award-winning student soloists who are embarking on professional careers, a chance to perform and collaborate with a professional orchestra in high level concerto performances.

Program to be determined.

Also on the season program are two concerts by Park ICM Masters:

Park ICM Masters in Concert Presents Ben Sayevich, Violin & Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, Piano

Saturday, February 21, 2020, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Violinist Ben Sayevich has established himself as one of the most distinguished violinists and teachers of his generation. Sayevich also maintains a vigorous schedule as chamber musician. He is a founding member of the Park Trio, established at Park University in 2006, and is violinist of the London-based Rosamunde Piano Trio. With the Rosamunde Trio he has performed widely in Europe, including appearances on BBC Radio London, Irish Public Radio in Cork and the Abbado Festival Bologna. Sayevich is currently professor of violin at Park ICM. He is joined in concert by his wife, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich, a reputed concert pianist in her own right.

The concert program includes the Violin Sonata by Richard Strauss and Francis Poulenc's Violin Sonata. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5s4Y6qKCgFg

Park ICM Masters in Concert Presents Daniel Veis, Cello, and Helena Veisova, Piano

Saturday, April 4th, 2019, 7:30 p.m., 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas

Daniel Veis has been widely recognized as the finest Czech cellist since winning the Silver Medal at the prestigious 1978 Tchaikovsky International Competition in Moscow. Prior to winning the Tchaikovsky, he won the First Prize at the 1976 Prague Spring International Competition. Since 1979 he has performed regularly as a soloist with many major orchestras. In addition to his solo career he is also a member of the Rosamunde Trio, an ensemble of international repute, together with British pianist Martino Tirimo and violinist Ben Sayevich. He plays a Joseph Cavaleri instrument, Genoa, 1740. Daniel joined the faculty at Park University in 2010.

Helena Veisova started her musical studies at age six and at twelve she performed with her father, the violin virtuoso Vaclav Snitil. She graduated from the Academy of Performing Arts, Prague, where at 14 she studied with the famous Jan Panenka. She subsequently started her permanent co-operation with her former Trio partner and future husband, Daniel Veis. They appeared together in numerous concerts in France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Russia among others. Helena has performed on live Radio and TV broadcasts, and has made numerous Radio and CD recordings.

Daniel and Helena's program includes works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms, and will be held in the Rose Theater of the 1900 Building, Mission Woods, Kansas. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWLNvEjCKcQ





