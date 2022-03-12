Music Theatre Heritage Announces Cast and Creative Team for STEVIE: SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creative team for the first show of its momentous 20th Anniversary Season. STEVIE: Signed, Sealed Delivered is an MTH original concert production celebrating the life and music of the great Stevie Wonder. The tribute concert features more than 25 iconic tunes ranging from Stevie's early days at Motown and beyond.



The production is written and curated by Ron Lackey and Nate McClendon, with direction and choreography by Marc Wayne. Lackey, bandleader for the Kansas City Motown/Funk band 2Proud2Beg, reports the production will feature classic Stevie Wonder arrangements, original arrangements, dance and physical movement, as well as audio excerpts from actual interviews given by Stevie throughout his career.

The ensemble cast includes Asa Barnes Angel Duong, Ron Lackey, Courtney Germany, Misha Roberts, Ayana Tribitt, and Douglass Walker. The six-piece band features Desmond Mason on keys, Bryan Alford on drums, Nate McClendon on saxophone, Kadesh Flow on Trombone, Daniel Dissmore on trumpet, and Darrell Mayberry on guitar.

The production team includes music direction by Lackey, lighting design by Shelbi Arndt, costume design by LaToya Rozof, scenic design by Glyneisha Johnson, sound design by Jon Robertson, and stage management by Lacey Willis. The production was originally conceived by MTH Artistic Director Tim Scott.

"Our 20th Anniversary Season highlights stories of resilience and resolve and celebrates important contributions to both music and theater. I can't think of a better way to kick off such a celebratory season than with the infectious and exciting catalog of Steve Wonder," said Scott.

As the COVID numbers in Kansas City continue to decline to their lowest levels since last summer, MTH has initiated a phased roll back of its health and safety protocols. On March 3rd it lifted the requirement that patrons and employees be masked at all times while inside MTH public spaces. On March 23, MTH will discontinue requirements that all patrons must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test. MTH notes that employees may chose to remain masked at performances and they encourage patrons, if that is their preference, to remain masked, as well. More info can be found at www.mthkc.com.

STEVIE: Signed, Sealed, Delivered plays sixteen performances, March 24 - April 10. Tickets start at $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.

Photo Credits: Jim Barcus