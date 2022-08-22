Midwest Trust Center Announces September Line Up For 2022 - 2023 Season

The Midwest Trust Center (formerly Carlsen Center), invites audiences to purchase tickets for series shows, featuring acclaimed artists in dance, classical music, jazz and hip hop. Performances will take place at the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210). High-res photos with IDs can be found here.

September 16 and 17, 2022, 8:00 p.m. - New Dance Partners returns to Yardley Hall for the ninth annual installment. The 2022 New Dance Partners includes Kansas City Ballet working with Stephanie Martinez; Owen/Cox Dance Group working with Bryan Arias; Störling Dance Theatre working with Victoria Marks; and Wylliams/Henry Contemporary Dance Company working with Charissa Barton.

September 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - The Opus 76 Quartet returns at artists-in-residence for the 2022-2023 season. Their first concert will feature String Quartet No. 2, "Company" by Phillip Glass, Beethoven's String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135 and String Quartet No. 3 in D major Op. 44 No. 1 by Felix Mendelssohn.

September 29, 2022, 7:30 p.m. - Matthew Maxey continues to break barriers and defy the norms with a fresh perspective on interaction, inclusion, accessibility and equality. His performance, DEAFinitely Dope, reflects on his experience with hearing loss, learning sign language and the struggles identifying as a double minority and the creation of DEAFinitely Dope to provide support to those who felt marginalized and ignored by the mainstream.

September 30, 2022, 8:00 p.m. - The Verona Quartet has received acclaim for their "bold interpretive strength, robust characterization and commanding resonance" by the Calgary Herald. The group's singular sense of purpose most recently earned them Chamber Music America's coveted 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award. Co-presented with the Friends of Chamber Music - Kansas City, the evening will include works by Beethoven, Ligeti and Dvořák.

October 2, 2022, 7:00 p.m. - The Winterlude series will kick off with a performance by Vine Street Rumble in Yardley Hall. Directed by Kent Rausch, Kansas City's "top call" musicians will present a thrilling selection of outrageously exciting music that made Kansas City the place to be in the 1930s and '40s. They will take audiences back to the jam sessions and concert performances changed the jazz world.

Midwest Trust Center Series 2022-2023 Season

Aug. 24 Chris Botti

Sept. 16-17 New Dance Partners The Ultimate Collaboration

Sept. 25 The Opus 76 Quartet Glass, Beethoven and Mendelssohn*

Sept. 29 DEAFinitely Dope with Mathew Maxey*

Sept. 30 Verona Quartet

Oct. 2 Winterlude - Vine Street Rumble

Oct. 15 Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation

Oct. 16 Soweto Gospel Choir Hope

Oct. 21 Kansas City Jazz Orchestra and the Hanover Big Band (Germany)

Oct. 22 An Evening with Jon, Jon and Efren - Napoleon Dynamite Film Screening and Conversation

Oct. 28 The Four Freshman

Oct. 30 Piff the Magic Dragon & Puddles Pity Party Misery Loves Company

Nov. 12 Legally Blonde the Musical

Nov. 19 An Evening with Nigella Lawson

Dec. 2 tenThing Brass Ensemble

Dec. 4 Winterlude - Doug Talley Quartet*

Dec. 9-10 Mesner Puppet Theatre Cirque de Wiener Dog*

Jan. 15 Winterlude - Bobby Watson Quartet

Jan. 22 Oran Etkin Open Arms*

Jan. 29 Opus 76 Quartet Amadeus (recital + film)*

Feb. 4 Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story

Feb. 5 The Small Glories*

Feb. 11-12 L.A. Theatre Works -