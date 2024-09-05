MISERY Comes to Kansas City This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You love Stephen King, you loved the movie, in Kansas City we love Halloween...what better combo is there for a night out in Kansas City, as we kick off Halloween season with the KC premiere of the thriller, MISERY, live on stage at The Black Box in the West Bottoms (1060 Union Avenue, KCMO)

Starring Kathleen Warfel as Annie Wilkes and Logan Black as Paul Sheldon, you won't want to miss two of Kansas City's finest actors going toe to toe in this Horror classic, where at The Black Box, EVERYONE is close to the action. Get ready for the most thrilling night out of the season in KC!

MISERY is a play written by William Goldman. It is based on the 1987 novel of the same name by Stephen King, which was adapted into a 1990 film, the script for which was also written by Goldman.

The show is presented by Padgett Productions (Nick Padgett, Producing Artistic Director) and performs from September 26th through October 20th.

The show also features Ron Meyer as Buster and is Directed by Katie Gilchrist. The Production Team also includes Ella Kempker as Stage Manager, Larissa Wratney as Assistant Stage Manager, Scenic Design by Bradley Meyer, Lighting Design by Zan de Spelder, Properties Design by Tress Katzenmeier, Sound Design by Mark Johnson, Costume Design by Francie Kapono-Kuzila with Jill Smith as Company Manager.

