Lewis Morrow's JAWBONE CRACK QUICK Comes to KC Melting Pot Theatre

KC Melting Pot Theatre will continue its 10th anniversary season with Lewis Morrow's Jawbone Crack Quick, under the direction of Ile Haggins. As KCMPT's Director of New Play Development, Lewis Morrow delivers a tense and gripping story about family secrets and the lengths we will go to protect them.



In Jawbone Crack Quick, Walt and Sandrin are a couple still reeling from a violent home invasion that nearly claimed their lives. As they struggle to regain normalcy, a mysterious detective arrives, claiming to have uncovered a disturbing secret about Walt's past. With each revelation, Sandrin's trust in her husband fractures, and the line between victim and villain blurs. Secrets, survival, and betrayal collide in this tense psychological thriller.

Performances run December 5-14 at Just Off Broadway Theatre, 3051 Central in Penn Valley Park in Kansas City Mo.

