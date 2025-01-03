Lane Czaplinski Will Lead Charlotte Street as Interim Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Charlotte Street has engaged Lane Czaplinski to be its Interim Executive Director as it transitions from the formative leadership of outgoing director Amy Kligman over the last nine years. Czaplinski will work with the board of directors to provide artistic, operational, and financial support functions for Charlotte Street in a role that includes bolstering fundraising, strategic planning evaluation, organizational visioning, and helping draft the next phase of leadership.

“I love organizations like Charlotte Street that champion local artists as well as unique voices from other parts of the world,” said Czaplinski. “It shows how an organization can invest in its local scene while fostering creative exchange at the same time.”

"As a board, we are grateful for the opportunity to engage Lane in this interim director position,” said Charlotte Street Board President José Faus. “We look forward to working together to strengthen and expand the inclusive role that Amy fostered in her tenure at Charlotte Street. Lane's administrative experience and skills, his advocacy and engagement in the performing arts, and his deep connections to the area will serve the organization well."

Czaplinski grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from the University of Kansas where he was the co-captain of the 1991-92 men's basketball team under coach Roy Williams. A few years later, he began his arts administration career at the Lied Center in Lawrence, apprenticing under the nationally recognized leadership of former director Jacqueline Z. Davis. Czaplinski notes the following projects as highlights during his five-year stint: Still/Here by Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance, Jazz Train by choreographer Donald Byrd, Le Belle et Le Bette by composer Philip Glass and choreographer Susan Marshall, and The Nova Convention: Revisited, which was a performance tribute to William Burroughs featuring Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Blondie, Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, Ed Sanders, John Giorgio and Mr. Burroughs himself.

“I'm excited by the prospect of using the knowledge and experience I've acquired over the last 30 years as a creative producer to the benefit of an awesome organization in my hometown like Charlotte Street,” said Czaplinski.

Primarily focused on working with the performing arts, Czaplinski's career includes stops at the prestigious Brooklyn Academy of Music (1999-2002); On the Boards in Seattle (2002-2017), which was called “one of America's best theaters for contemporary performance” by the New York Times during his tenure; and most recently at the Wexner Center for the Arts at Ohio State University (2017-2023).

Czaplinski cites the following as primary career accomplishments: realizing boundary-pushing programming by artists from around the world; producing dozens of new projects with numerous emerging and established artists; achieving success in all aspects of arts administration, including fundraising, fiscal management and strategic planning; and experimenting with initiatives to make organizations more inclusive, accessible and dynamic. For example, in 2004, Czaplinski started an online platform for contemporary performance called OntheBoards.tv that at one point boasted over 150 university subscribers globally, who integrated the specially produced performance videos on the site into their teaching.

In 2024, Czaplinski established C-ZAP MOVING CO. to offer consulting services for performing artists and organizations, including planning, programming and producing, and executive support. More information can be found at c-zap.co

Comments