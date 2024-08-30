Ken Ludwig's MORIARTY: A NEW SHERLOCK HOLMES ADVENTURE to Open Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are heading to mid-Missouri for their next case when the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre presents Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure, September 6-15. Tony-winning playwright Ken Ludwig has put a comedic twist on your favorite Sherlock Holmes characters. In this light-hearted caper, an investigation into the Bohemian king's stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail, and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen. Five versatile actors, playing more than 30 roles, lead the audience through this new adventure.

Lyceum veteran Jeffrey C. Wolf returns to Arrow Rock to play the intrepid Sherlock Holmes. His recent Lyceum appearances include roles in Our Town, Charlie's Aunt and Elvis the Musical. Most recently, he appeared in regional productions of Clue and as Sherlock Holmes in Ken Ludwig's Baskerville. His Off-Broadway credits include The Mound Builders. Look for him on major digital platforms as a supporting lead in the sci-fi film "Alterscape."

Komi M. Gbeblewou portrays Dr. Watson. He was seen earlier this season as Frederick Fellowes in the Lyceum production of Noises Off. He recently appeared as the French King in Henry V and Snout in A Midsummer Night's Dream, both at The Old Globe in San Diego.

Lyceum favorite Mallory Hawks takes on the roles of Irene Adler, Mrs. Hudson, Cartwright, and others. Her previous Lyceum roles include Poppy Norton-Taylor in Noises Off, Annabella/Margaret/Pamela in The 39 Steps, Mary in Mary Poppins, Jo in Little Women, and Mrs. White in Clue. She has appeared Off-Broadway in Seussical, String, and Sam's Room.

Another actor making his return to the Lyceum is Daniel Harray who will appear in several roles including Moriarty, Von Ormstein, Mycroft, and others. Daniel has appeared in Lyceum productions of A Christmas Carol, Charley's Aunt, Our Town, Murder on the Orient Express, and The 39 Steps. Other acting credits include the Off-Broadway production of The 39 Steps and regional productions of As You Like It and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Sarah Smith makes her Lyceum debut as Daisy, Mrs. Barabas, Hilda Klebb, and others. She spent five years touring North America with the Broadway National Tours of Mamma Mia! and Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. She recently played Martha Watson in a production of White Christmas, and other New York credits include Urinetown, and Ragtime.

Tim Seib directs this production of Moriarty. He most recently directed Clue at Totem Pole Playhouse and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Theatre Raleigh. He has worked with notable companies such as Pittsburgh Musical Theatre, 5-Star Theatricals, La Mirada Theatre, Heritage Theatre Festival, Casa Manana, The O'Neill Center, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis, Ozark Actor's Theatre, Storm Theatre, Wings Theatre, Festival 56, The Gorilla Theater, Center Theatre Company, The Universal Theatre Festival, and Emerging Artists Theatre.

The Production Team also includes Scenic Designer Ryan J. Zirngibl, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Lighting Designer Christopher Brusberg, Sound Designer Gianna Agostino, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Delaney Dunster.

This production is rated PG. Single tickets for Moriarty are $45 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are September 6-15. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. The director is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and the lighting designer is a member of United Scenic Artists.

