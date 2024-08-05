Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces Departure Of Executive Director Angela Lee Gieras

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kansas City Repertory Theatre Board of Directors Chair Andrew Kaplan has announced that Executive Director Angela Lee Gieras since 2013, will be departing effective September 3, 2024. She will assume the role of executive director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company located in Washington, D.C. effective September 13, 2024. A committee has been formed to conduct a national search for a new executive director.

Kaplan shared, “Angela has been a transformational leader at KCRep whose time and talent will be greatly missed. She helped the organization articulate and execute our mission and vision and effectively guided our organization through the great unknown associated with the pandemic. She has an amazing opportunity with the Shakespeare Theatre Company where we know she will thrive. KCRep and the Kansas City performing arts community owe a debt of gratitude to Angela for her insight and intellect and on behalf of the board of directors, we wish her the very best of luck with her new opportunity.”

Gieras stated, “Partnering with artistic directors Stuart Carden and Eric Rosen and working alongside an extraordinary team of artists, artisans, craftspeople, administrators, and a distinguished board of directors at KCRep has been a privilege and joy for me. Together, we have created more than a dozen world premieres, several commercial projects with New York producers, a new works festival, a free summer program for youth, an annual free community tour and so many other transformative experiences for all. We also nurtured our employees with professional development experiences through Kansas Leadership Center, Central Exchange, Professional Development Week and Welcome Kansas City Repertory Announces Departure of Executive Director Angela Lee Gieras Orientation. At KCRep, I evolved as a leader, and I am forever grateful for the experience and the relationships I take with me.”

As KCRep's Executive Director for 11 years, Gieras worked closely with its artistic leadership overseeing several critical institutional successes including navigating through the pandemic delivering breakeven or better financial results, growing single tickets and fundraising; guiding the company through a successful campaign and renovation of its landmark Spencer Theatre; rebranding the organization; crafting a five-year $5 million campaign that increased investment in audiences, new works, and education; launching a new works festival and free community tour; and increasing operational fundraising by 70% and setting numerous single ticket sales records.

Dedicated to exploring and expanding best practices in non-profit management and leadership, Gieras founded Inspired Arts Management, LLC, and launched a study of co-leadership in theatres nationwide. She has a track record of increasing fundraising income, growing audiences, and building organizations up through strong leadership, and has consulted or worked with many regional theatres including American Conservatory Theatre, Arena Stage, Dallas Theater Center, the Guthrie, Portland Center Stage, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. She serves on the Board of the Theatre Communications Group (TCG) and is a past board member and co-chair of the nominating and EDI committee of League of Resident Theatres (LORT).

Gieras is a fierce advocate of EDI and female leadership, mentoring and sponsoring people of color and women who aspire to leadership positions. She earned an MBA and MA from Southern Methodist University, and a BS in finance from University of Florida, and is a Certified Fundraising Executive and Associate Certified Coach and has trained with the Kansas Leadership Center and the Harvard Business School Strategic Perspectives in Non-profit Management.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden stated, ““Angela has given so much to KCRep and our community with her leadership, boundless energy, and care. I'm personally grateful and proud of how, in the early days of my time at KCRep we partnered to not only help KCRep survive the worst disruption of our industry in 100 years, but with her leadership, KCRep is financially stable, culturally sound and ready to thrive. Angela leaves a terrific legacy and will be deeply missed.”

