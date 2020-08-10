Kansas City Public Theatre Announces 20-21 Season Update

Kansas City Public Theatre will present their first ever Spanish language production EL AMOR QUE MUEVE AL SOL Y LAS DEMAS ESTRELLAS as a radio play.

Kansas City Public Theatre has announced updates to its 2020-2021 season.

Read a statement from the theatre below:

With the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, it is imperative to remain flexible when making production plans for the coming year. With the health and safety concerns of our artists and audiences in mind, we have reorganized our 2020-21 season. All of our programming for the remainder of 2020 will be moved to digital formats.

However, we are excited for the creative opportunities this provides us! We will be working with KKFI 90.1 FM to present our first ever Spanish language production "El Amor que Mueve al Sol y Las Demás Estrellas" by Karen Lisondra as a RADIO PLAY! "El Amor" will then be staged in the Spring in rotating repertory with "Oedipus the King" by Nathan Bowman. We will wrap things up with the world premiere of "The Holy Trinity" by KCPublic Resident Playwright Prisca Jebet Kendagor and directed by Elizabeth Bettendorf Bowman.

We are also very excited to announce the creative teams for our Theatre Lab season led by KCPublic New Works Dramaturg Soph Marsh!

As time progresses, plans can always change. We will remain open and flexible. But one thing will not change: our commitment to producing a body of work which reflects the diversity of the Kansas City community and increasing accessibility to such work.

