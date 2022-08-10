Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Announce 10th Anniversary Season RIFF GENERATION

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Executive Director Lea Petrie and Artistic Director Clint Ashlock today announced Riff Generation Fall Series.

Riff Generation explores what it means to be a Kansas City jazz musician in the 21st century, creating new music deeply imbued in KC's riff-based jazz style. The ensemble, launched in the spring of 2022, allows the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra to engage more local musicians and develop new audience members. Kansas City audiences can expect exciting new jazz compositions from the ensemble throughout the year, special concerts around Kansas City and education programs to engage Kansas City's youth and adults. High - res photos, audio and video can be found at https://www.kcjo.org/media-resources.

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra has announced the fall programming for the inaugural concert series of Riff Generation, featuring a notable list of renowned local musicians, which includes Kelley Gant, John Kizilarmut, Lawrence Jackson and seven others. Tickets can be purchased here.

Three concerts in this new series are scheduled for the fall of 2022 and will be in addition to the mainstage series at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Friday, Oct., 7, 2022

Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

All concerts will be held at the Medallion Theater in the Plexpod Westport Commons (300 E. 39th Street, KCMO, 64111). For more Information, please visit Kansas City Jazz Orchestra - Riff Generation.

Tickets on sale NOW. For information about purchasing tickets for Riff Generation, visit www.kcjo.org/riff-generation or call 816-225-4949.