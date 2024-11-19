Kansas City Chamber Orchestra Will Perform Candlelight Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the magic of candlelight and classical music, Kansas City Chamber Orchestra (KCCO) will usher in the holiday season on Tuesday evening, Dec. 3. This 7:30 p.m. concert will take place inside the Old Mission Methodist Church, 5519 State Park Road in Fairway, Kansas, preceded by a 6:30 p.m. pre-concert talk about the music.

Under the baton of KCCO Music Director/Conductor Bruce Sorrell, this holiday concert is part of the ‘Baroque by Candlelight’ concert series done several times a year by KCCO.

KCCO is an all-professional orchestra drawing some of the area’s best musicians.

This “Joy of the Holidays” concert, performed under candlelight, features a program that is sure to get concert goers in the holiday spirit and will feature the Cardinalis Choral Ensemble.

Program includes Handel’s “Concerto Grosso in G Major”, Bach’s “Concerto for Violin and Oboe in C Minor” featuring KCCO Soloists Tony DeMarco violin) & Margaret Marco (oboe), Vivaldi’s “Winter” from “The Four Seasons” with KCCO Soloist Anne-Marie Brown (violin), and Vivaldi’s “Gloria” featuring the Cardinalis Choral Ensemble. Soloists are Victoria Botero and Jay Carter.

“There is nothing quite like music from the Baroque to usher in the holidays,” Sorrell said. “Bach’s Concerto for Violin and Oboe delights with the virtuosity and sonorities of both instruments. It is hard to believe that this gorgeous work was reconstructed from a concerto for two harpsichords!”

Sorrel is excited to bring back Vivaldi’s “Winter” for the holiday season.

“The piece is a marvel of wintry soundscapes,” Sorrel said. “From chattering teeth to slipping on ice, from sitting by the fireside listening to the cold rain to a biting north wind, it is a masterwork.”

Having the Cardinalis Choral Ensemble join KCCO will make the concert extra festive. Vivaldi’s “Gloria” returns to the program after nearly a decade.

“Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ is celebratory and reflective, and deeply moving. With chorus, two soloists, and small orchestra, it provides an emotional and visceral experience of joy,” Sorrell said.

Comments