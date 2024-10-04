Kansas City Chamber Orchestra Opens 38th Season Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kansas City Chamber Orchestra will open its 38th season - A Feast of Fabulous Music - on Wednesday evening, Oct. 9 with “Mad About Mozart”. This 7:30 p.m. concert will take place at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, preceded by a pre-concert talk about the music at 6:30 p.m.

Under the baton of KCCO Music Director/Conductor Bruce Sorrell, this concert will feature award-winning young piano soloist Yangrui Cai, from the International Center for Music at Park University.

The Oct. 9 program begins KCCO’s countdown to 40 years by revisiting some of the greatest hits of the Baroque and Classical eras this fall. Since its founding, KCCO has been recognized for its performances of Mozart. The evening will include the Impresario Overture, Mozart’s Symphony #38 (the “Prague”), and Piano Concerto #24 in which Cai will be featured.

These works come from the last years of Mozart’s life featuring some of his greatest “hits”.

“Mozart only composed two concertos in a minor key, and C minor, the key to this concerto, is often associated with Beethoven. The “Prague” Symphony was premiered in that city, and Mozart was lionized there, a reception he could not always count on in Vienna. Unusual for symphonies of the time, the “Prague” Symphony is in three movements omitting the minuet that had become a standard part of symphony by now.

Tickets are now on sale for the Oct. 9 “Mad About Mozart” concert at kcchamberorchestra.org or call (816) 960-1324. To join KCCO for the full season and reserved seating at all events, please visit Eventbrite at https://KCCO-2024-25-season-tickets.eventbrite.com.

Following the October concert, KCCO’s season line-up includes:

Wednesday, Dec. 3 (7:30 p.m.): Holiday Candlelight Concert featuring Vivaldi’s Gloria for choir and orchestra featuring Cardinalis ensemble. Old Mission Methodist Church, 5519 State Park Rd., Fairway, Kansas.

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 (Concert time TBA): Valentine’s Day Concert & Dinner

Thursday, May 1, 2025 (Concert time TBA)): KCCO Season Finale The finale of the KCCO season, with music to celebrate spring featuring Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring.





