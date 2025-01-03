Kansas City Ballet To Present NEW MOVES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney has announced the choreographers chosen for New Moves, a unique performance event designed to seek out, develop and showcase emerging choreographers, both from the national dance scene as well as locally within Kansas City Ballet.

New Moves provides time and space for choreographers to create world premiere works with accomplished professional dancers. This season, New Moves features the works of choreographers Natasha Adorlee, Peter Chu, Duncan Cooper, Kansas City-based Elaine Kimble, and Kansas City Ballet Company Dancers Olivia Jacobus & Amira Hogan (collaboration), and Elliott Rogers. Company Dancer Cameron Thomas will perform a piano solo featuring a short work by Alexander Scriabin.

Carney said, “Each year, our audience shows their deep enthusiasm and support for New Moves. And I am drawn to New Moves for the same reasons: it's a very up-close and visceral experience for audience and dancer alike. We are seeing the next generation of choreographers premiere their art in an intimate environment—and that is special. These dynamic and engaging works may well become the cornerstone pieces for great careers in ballet. We love to share this exciting program with our audience, and we hope to see you at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity.”

Opus 76, the highly acclaimed KC based string quartet, will be performing live at every New Moves performance to accompany Elaine Kimble's work. The Quartet have previously performed with Kansas City Ballet at the Kauffman Center in a featured capacity for both Edwaard Liang's Wunderland and Alexander Ekman's Cacti. The quartet was also featured in New Moves 2024.

New Moves

Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2025 | Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

New Moves, one of Kansas City Ballet's most popular performances, showcases contemporary ballet in an intimate setting. This limited-run production gives audiences a chance to see tomorrow's sought-after choreographers today! It is a very up-close and visceral experience for audience and dancers alike, with all performances held in the 180-seat Michael and Ginger Frost Studio Theater. Come see our Kansas City Ballet artists and emerging choreographers discover bold new ways of expression and feel the athleticism, beauty, power, and passion of never-before-seen dance creations!

Tickets may be purchased by telephone at 816.931.8993 or with the “Select Your Own Seat” capability online at kcballet.org. Visit the Kansas City Ballet website for more information about performance times, seating options and parking at kcballet.org. Kansas City Ballet's website is mobile and ticket-purchase friendly.

