Kansas City Ballet Company Dancer Joshua Kiesel Wins Third Place In Helsinki International Ballet Competition

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney today announced that Kansas City Ballet Company Dancer Joshua Kiesel has won third place in the Senior Male Division at the Helsinki International Ballet Competition. Mr. Kiesel was the only American to compete in the Senior Male Division (dancers aged 20 to 25). High-res photos can be found here.

The ninth Helsinki International Ballet Competition (HIBC) just completed weeklong trials at the Finnish National Opera and Ballet which ran from May 30 to June 6, 2022. It is regarded as a highly competitive and unique forum for young dancers to present their skills to the audience and distinguished jury. Well established and internationally recognized, the competition is usually held every four years, but the 2020 edition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and postponed to 2022. More information can be found at https://ibchelsinki.fi/competition/.

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney stated, "The 10 day journey that Josh has gone on here in Helsinki, Finland has been arduous. He has mentally, artistically and physically spent everything he has on stage in order to get to the winners' circle of this highly-respected international competition. His complete determination was a success! He comes home with a medal for himself and for KCB, Kansas City and for the U.S.A. We congratulate him in every possible way!"

With two elimination rounds leading up to a final round, Kiesel performed six different excerpts, both classical and contemporary including Basilio's variation from Act III of Don Quixote, Siegfried's variation from the Grand Pas in Act III of Swan Lake, the role of Albrecht from Act II of Giselle, the male variation from Diane and Acteon pas de deux, a contemporary variation from Kansas City Ballet Ballet Master Parrish Maynard's Vectors that was reworked for Kiesel, and the rarely performed Lacrimosa choreographed by Parrish Maynard (inspired by Edward Stierle).

Joshua Kiesel began his professional training in Hanover Park, IL, at the Faubourg School of Ballet where he trained for three years. He then competed in Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) and received a full scholarship to train at the Washington School of Ballet. While there, he performed roles such as Lankadem in Le Corsaire, Basilio

in Don Quixote, and Count Fabio in Satanella. He was then promoted to Trainee under the direction of Julie Kent and danced both Chinese soloist and Prince in The Nutcracker. Mr. Kiesel then joined as a KCB II dancer with Kansas City Ballet under the direction of Devon Carney where he performed corps de ballet roles in The Nutcracker and Swan Lake. The 2021- 2022 season is Mr. Kiesel's third with Kansas City Ballet and his first as an apprentice.

Visit kcballet.org for more information.