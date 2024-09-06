Kansas City Ballet Announces 2024-25 Season With BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney has announced the newest addition to the 2024-2025 season with the heartwarming story of Beauty and the Beast, Feb. 21-23, 2025 performed by Kansas City Ballet Second Company Dancers at the historic Folly Theater (300 W. 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64105).

Young families will have a new opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of dance with the Ballet's shortened family friendly performances of the classic fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast. Choreographer Bruce Wells, began his career as a dancer under the direction of George Balanchine. Wells has created an entry-level family production that tells the centuries-old story swiftly for younger audiences.

"We are thrilled to present our Family Friendly series, a fantastic way for everyone—whether new to dance or seasoned fans—to enjoy ballet in an accessible and manageable way,” Artistic Director Devon Carney said. “It's a chance to experience vibrant sets and costumes, coupled with a live narration by the original choreographer, Bruce Wells. This is not just about showcasing a classic fairy tale like Beauty and the Beast; it's about providing an affordable opportunity for families to access outstanding dance experiences and make lasting memories together. High reward, low risk—this is dance for everyone."

Beauty and the Beast

Feb. 21-23, 2025 | Folly Theater

300 W. 12th St, Kansas City MO 64105

Choreography by Bruce Wells

Narrated by Bruce Wells

Duration: 55 mins. No intermission.

Recommended for all ages.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $16 for children 12 and under.

Witness the most beautiful love story ever told.

Discover the magic of Kansas City Ballet's Family Series debut with Bruce Wells' Beauty and the Beast! Join us for a captivating performance featuring the beloved fairy tale brought to life by our talented Second Company dancers and narrated by Wells himself!

Fri., Feb. 21 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 11:00 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 23 12:00 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Purchase tickets:

Online at www.kcballet.org with the Select Your Own Seat capability

By telephone at 816.931.8993.

Ticket prices start at only $25 for adults and $16 for children 12 and under. Subscribers receive a 25-percent discount on additional tickets. Prices are subject to change.

