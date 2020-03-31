KCRep Streams New Works FRANKENSTEIN & LEGACY LAND April 1 - April 15

Kansas City Repertory Theatre OriginKC: New Works Festival GOES VIRTUAL with Frankenstein: A Ghost Story and Legacy Land available for short time online.

A storyteller, accompanied by a live musician, unravels Frankenstein, Mary Shelley's iconic story of horrific transformation as a haunting and heartbreaking cautionary tale like none other.

"That this classic is as important today as it was when it debuted speaks to the human condition," says Kyle Hatley, writer and performer. "We tell stories because they teach us we're not alone in our misery, our fear or our joy. And while this story is fictional, it is born from a place of suffering, isolation and true confusion over what it means to be alive."

The unflinching and darkly funny saga Legacy Land reveals the bizarre legacy that sexual abuse imprints on the lives of sisters Barbara and Denise. Denise's unexpected Thanksgiving homecoming upends the plans that Barbara and her young lover Marcus had for a cozy weekend. When Freddie, Denise's domineering boyfriend, reveals the true reason for the visit, a battle ensues that unearths years of resentment and repressed memories. The sisters are forced to choose whether they will succumb to or overcome their family legacy. Playwright Stacey Rose stated, "I am absolutely thrilled to be coming to Kansas City to premiere Legacy Land at KCRep! It's such a challenging piece and I truly appreciate the way the KCRep team has offered its love and support thus far. I'm hoping the play will resonate deeply with the audiences and foster empathy, a deeper understanding of the play's themes, and hopefully the motivation to heal."

Videos were filmed on what would have been their opening nights and will now be shared online at KCRep OriginKC viewing. Production photos and more can be found at KCRep press.

Prior ticketholders who did not receive a refund will be able to view these videos FOR FREE and will receive an email shortly with instructions on viewing.

For those who were not ticketholders and are interested in viewing the videos, 'tickets' are available for $20 at KCRep. After purchase you will receive an email with a passcode and link to the viewing site.





