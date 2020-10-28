KCRep Moves A CHRISTMAS CAROL Online For 40th Anniversary

Feature beloved artists including Walter Coppage, Gary Neal Johnson, John Rensenhouse and more.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden today announced the return of the beloved holiday classic, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted for filming by Stuart Carden and featuring performances by beloved Kansas City artists Walter Coppage, Gary Neal Johnson, John Rensenhouse, Vanessa Severo, and Bri Woods whom audiences will fondly remember from past productions.

As Charles Dickens' himself spread holiday cheer with his dramatic readings of his beloved tale with tours of devoted fans in Europe and the United States, KCRep will now entertain audiences in a similar manner, with each actor bringing to vivid life a chapter of the holiday classic. This is not a recording of KCRep's stage production of A Christmas Carol but a newly conceived presentation of the heartwarming holiday novel. Streams can currently be purchased by visiting www.KCRep.org.

Stuart Carden stated, "After my family and I experienced the joy of A Christmas Carol at KCRep I came to understand just how meaningful this holiday tradition is to our Kansas City community. And while our ability to share our traditional A Christmas Carol in our Spencer Theatre has been disrupted by the pandemic, all of us at KCRep were determined to find a way to share Ebenezer Scrooge's story of redemptive joy with you this holiday season. We invite you to keep the tradition alive with a new and intimate storyteller approach to the classic novella. Gather family and friends (in your own homes) around a virtual fireplace to hear some of your favorite A Christmas Carol actors bring Charles Dickens' timeless and moving story to vibrant life."

Each stream is available for purchase for $65 and is intended for single-household use and nonrefundable. Once streams are available for viewing, you will receive an email that contains the link for viewing the prerecorded performance at your convenience. All that is needed for viewing is internet access and a phone, tablet, or computer. Hot cocoa optional, but highly recommended. For more information, call the Box Office, 816-235-2700, or visit www.KCRep.org.

