KCPublic Opens New Oak Street Studio and Kickoff Party

Kansas City Public Theatre has announced the grand opening of its new space, Oak Street Studio, located in the heart of Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District. This versatile space will host small performances, workshops, classes, and art exhibitions, reinforcing KCPublic's mission of Radical Hospitality by making the arts accessible to all.

To celebrate this exciting new chapter, KCPublic is throwing a Season Kick-Off Party, sponsored by GuildIt, on September 27th at Oak Street Studio. This event marks the beginning of our 7th season of live theatre and community engagement. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the new space, learn about this season’s content, meet the artists, and enjoy live performances, refreshments, and a preview of what's to come.



“We are thrilled to open the doors of Oak Street Studio,” said Elizabeth Bettendorf Bowman, Executive Artistic Director. “This space is a true embodiment of our commitment to creating inclusive, accessible experiences for the Kansas City community. We can’t wait to share it with everyone and kick off a season full of bold and innovative programming.”



Oak Street Studio is designed to be a creative hub for both emerging and established artists. It will host KCPublic’s Theatre Lab Series, where new works are developed and showcased, as well as curated First Friday events that invite the community to experience the arts in a relaxed and welcoming environment.



In alignment with KCPublic's mission of Radical Hospitality, Oak Street Studiowill be available for use on an accessibility pricing model, allowing artists to rent the space on a pay-what-you-can scale. This initiative ensures that the space remains accessible to all, empowering diverse voices and fostering a creative community where everyone is welcome.

Event Details:

What: KCPublic Theatre Season Kick-Off Party & Oak Street Studio Grand Opening

When: September 27th 7:30pm Doors Open

Where: Oak Street Studio, 1519 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO

Tickets: Free and open to the public

Join in for a night of celebration, creativity, and community as we embark on a new season at Kansas City Public Theatre.

