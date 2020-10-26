Joplin Little Theatre Presents THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

Performances take place October 30 & 31, 2020.

Joplin Little Theatre will present The War of the Worlds, a fundraiser for JLT. Performances take place October 30 & 31, 2020.

On the Joplin Little Theatre stage, a reenactment of this famous classic radio broadcast will take place.

First presented in 1938 through a Mercury Theatre broadcast, producer/actor/director Orson Welles brought this story, based on the novel by H. G. Wells, to the American radio audience. The script was adapted by Howard Koch. The broadcast was so believeable that many listeners thought it to be an actual news report of aliens landing on Earth, which caused panic throughout the nation.

JLT director Carolyn McGowan, assisted by Shannon Wendt, has assembled a strong cast of JLT veterans. This production is licensed through Playscripts and sponsored by the Angel Guild.

Reservations for THE WAR OF THE WORLDS may be made only by calling the JLT office beginning Monday, October 12 from 10 am - 2 pm. No online reservations will be available. All tickets are $12.

Joplin Little Theatre will observe safety measures requiring masks to be worn by all audience members. Seating will be limited in order to observe social distancing.

In observance of the Halloween weekend, patrons are encouraged to participate in the fun by wearing alien costumes! This production is suitable for all ages.

Learn more at http://joplinlittletheatre.org/wordpress/.

