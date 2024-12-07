John Clancy Named Playwright in Residence for Central Standard Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Standard Theatre ∙ Kansas City has announced that award-winning playwright John Clancy has joined CST as Playwright in Residence for 2025.

Clancy's resume includes, among other accolades, the founding of the New York Fringe Festival, serving as Executive Director of the League of Independent Theatres in NYC and recipient of an OBIE Award.

His work with The Present Company in New York at the turn of the millennia led to success with plays such as Fatboy, The Event and The Apocalyptic Road Show, winning multiple Fringe Awards at the Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals.

Now, John will bring his lintany of talents to Kansas City, where a new arts community is ready experience his unique and uncompromising passion for theatre.

“John is a playwright who challenges his audiences to think beyond the obvious and experience what more theatre can be... Moving, shocking, coarse, sacred, John uses many voices to share what's inside his head. We are fortunate to collaborate with such a driven and talented artist.” – Bob Paisley

"I am looking forward to joining and contributing to the vibrant cultural community of Kansas City. I've been fortunate to get to know the town a little bit over the past few years. Now I'm all in. I want to thank Central Standard Theatre for this opportunity. We can make great things happen." – John Clancy

