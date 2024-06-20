Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to The Lyceum With Broadway's Sydney Jones and Don Richard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre debut of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville opens this month. The show introduces you to Tully, a smooth-talking, guitar-strumming beach bum who loves his carefree life playing in the house band at the run-down Margaritaville Hotel. Rachel is a hardworking environmental scientist who visits the island for some R&R and a chance to collect soil samples from a nearby volcano to further her research. Romance-and the volcano-erupt in this hilarious romp that features hits including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more.

Benjamin Nurthen leads the cast as Tully. This actor/writer/musician has been seen on stage in Norwegian Cruise Lines productions of Kinky Boots and Choir of Man. Regional credits include Bandstand at Playhouse on Park, Almost Heaven: The Songs of John Denver at the REV Theatre Co., Mamma Mia! at the Palace Theatre, and Footloose at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre. Arrow Rock audiences will enjoy the guitar skills of this multi-instrumentalist/playwright/songwriter in his Lyceum debut.

Sydney Jones, who made her Arrow Rock Lyceum debut earlier this season in 42nd Street, portrays Rachel. She recently appeared on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Additional credits include roles in Boop! The Betty Boop Musical at CIBC Theatre; Chess, Joseph...Dreamcoat, Legally Blonde at The Muny; The Karate Kid and South Pacific at Stages St. Louis; and Grease at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma.

The cast also includes Gillian Hassert as Rachel's best friend, Tammy. Gillian recently made her Lyceum debut as Maggie Jones in 42nd Street, and her credits include the US tour of Oklahoma!; The 25th Annual...Spelling Bee at George Street Playhouse; Young Frankenstein for Wolfbane Productions; and Kinky Boots and The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Fulton Theatre. Jordan Bell makes his Lyceum debut as Brick, the island bartender. A proud Canadian, Jordan has appeared at the Stratford Festival in Kiss Me Kate, Evita, Forum, West Side Story, and Cabaret. In the United States, his credits include Escape to Margaritaville at Actors Playhouse; From Here to Eternity at the REV Theatre, and the US tour of The Wizard of Oz.

Don Richard returns to The Lyceum as the good-natured drunkard, J.D. Don is beloved by Lyceum audiences for his performances as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol and has been seen on Broadway in Side Show, Jane Eyre, and Urinetown. Nicole Michelle Haskins plays Marley, the no-nonsense manager of the resort. She just appeared as Dorothy Brock in the Lyceum's 42nd Street, and her numerous regional credits include The Color Purple at The Muny (St. Louis Theatre Circle Winner) and at Drury Lane Theatre (Jeff Award Winner); Hopelessly Devoted at Piven Theatre; and Caroline, or Change at Firebrand Theatre. Brett Hennessey Jones (US tours of Waitress, Jesus Christ Superstar) makes his Lyceum debut playing Jamal/Ted. Michael Padgett (Lyceum production of 1776!, and A Letter to Harvey Milk in NYC) plays Chadd.

Rounding out the cast are ensemble members Lauren Dattis, Julia Nunes Ferreira, Jawan Hayes, Justin Lopez, Isaiah Mayhew, Josh McWhortor, Rob Oullette, Maggie Mae Roach, Sarah Rose, André Spathelf-Sanders, Kristin Tagg, and Keila Sue Wong.

Director/Choreographer Sam Hay, a longtime Lyceum favorite, returns to helm this production. Most recently at The Lyceum, Sam directed The Addams Family and choreographed Bright Star. He has also directed and choreographed Seven Angels Theatre's production of Altar Boyz, and the Lyceum's Grand Night for Singing, The Little Mermaid, All Shook Up, and Footloose. Next, Sam will direct Princeton University's annual Triangle Show before returning to The Phoenix Theatre Company to choreograph Seussical the Musical.

The production team also includes Music Director Matthew R. Meckes, Scenic Designer Seth Howard, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Lighting Designer Jayson M. Lawshee, Sound Designer Gianna Agostino, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Katy McGlaughlin. Casting is by Jason Styres, The Casting Collaborative.

This production is rated PG-13 for adult situations and language. Single tickets for Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville are $52 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are June 28-July 7. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and United Scenic Artists. The director/choreographer is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

