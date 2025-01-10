Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Kansas City Establishes Fund To Support Proffessional Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Kansas City has announced the creation of a new fund dedicated to supporting professional theater companies in Kansas City and throughout the United States and Canada. Through the generosity of Kansas City-based Theater League, Inc., the Mark Edelman Theater Fund will begin making grants in the first quarter of 2025.

"We are so honored to be entrusted with the stewardship of this incredible community asset, dedicated to enriching the arts, locally and beyond,” said Josh Stein, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation. “We look forward to continuing that legacy."

The fund is named after Theater League founder and president Mark Edelman. “We are delighted to honor Mark and his achievements on behalf of the theater community here in Kansas City and beyond,” explained Theater League board member and past president of JCF Alice Jacks Achtenberg. “This is a richly deserved recognition of his life’s work supporting the performing arts.”

“I’m honored to receive this recognition from the Theater League’s board,” responded Edelman. “It’s my fervent hope that, under the wise stewardship of JCF, these funds will act as an external endowment for theater companies enhancing the quality of life in the communities they serve with the thrill of live theater.”

An initial grant of $20 million from Theater League to JCF will establish the fund. Edelman will guide the fund at its inception. It is anticipated that grants totaling $750,000 to $1,000,000 will be distributed annually from the Edelman Theater Fund. The fund is JCF’s largest resource dedicated to the performing arts.

"Theater League has long been a major supporter of theater companies here in Kansas City," explained Edelman. "This new fund at the Jewish Community Foundation will continue that tradition of giving to these important organizations."

Edelman founded Theater League in 1977. The organization presented an annual series of the Best of Broadway in Kansas City and communities around the country until 2019, when its programming was taken over by the American Theatre Guild. Under Edelman’s leadership, the League produced two seasons at Starlight Theatre, renovated the Midland Theatre, built the Quality Hill Playhouse, produced the syndicated public radio show 12th Street Jump and contributed substantially to theater companies from the Coterie, Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and Unicorn Theatre to KC Rep, TYA, Music Theatre Heritage and KC Actors Theatre. Edelman’s late wife Karin Lichterman and her mother Beverly—the League’s long-time general manager-- were instrumental in the early success of the organization.

