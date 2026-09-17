AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Reunites Cast at Arrow Rock Lyceum

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Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre will present Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None from September 25 through October 4. Following its Arrow Rock engagement, the production will transfer to The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in March 2027 as part of the company's 2026-27 season, featuring many of the same actors and members of the creative team.

Lyceum newcomer Di Zhu will star as Vera Claythorne. Zhu recently appeared Off-Broadway in The Pushover and filmed Martin Scorsese's upcoming What Happens at Night. She has also produced more than 35 productions with Theater 86.

Tim Jones returns to the Lyceum as Philip Lombard after making his debut with the company in 1776. His credits also include the final cast of Sleep No More and Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell.

Jeffrey C. Wolf will play Sir Lawrence Wargrave. His previous Arrow Rock credits include The Musical of Musicals: The Musical, Moriarty, Arsenic & Old Lace and Come From Away. Jared Joplin returns as William Blore following an appearance in 1776 earlier this season.

The company also features James FitzGerald as General Mackenzie, Adam Griffith as Dr. Armstrong, Amanda Lerner as Emily Brent, Manon Halliburton as Mrs. Rogers, Ken Martinez as Rogers, Trace Burchart as Anthony Marston and Rick Langdon as Fred Narracott. James Phillips and Jenna Soltis serve as understudies.

Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Artistic Director Robyne Parrish directs the production after helming Steel Magnolias earlier this season.

The creative team includes scenic designer Ryan J. Zirngibl, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, lighting designer Josh Williamson and sound designer Kirk Longhofer. Griffith also serves as fight choreographer. Tony Dearing is Stage Manager, Amelia Heastings is Assistant Stage Manager and Lauren Young is Second Assistant Stage Manager.

Performances of And Then There Were None will run September 25-October 4, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. Single tickets are $49 for adults, with senior, student/child and public safety discounts available. Children ages four and older may attend at their parents' discretion and must have their own ticket.

Tickets and additional information are available at LyceumTheatre.org or by calling 660-837-3311.

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